Men’s basketball surges past UVA Wise to close opening-weekend tournament, 80-52
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. – Malik McConnell, Timon Jones, and Drew Gardner all scored in double figures, while the Lees-McRae men’s basketball team held UVA Wise to 31 percent shooting from the field and forced 20 turnovers en route to an 80-52 win over the Cavaliers in the final game of the SAC vs. Conference Carolinas Challenge on Sunday, Nov. 14. LMC moved to 1-1 with the win on the young season.
McConnell paced the Bobcats with a game-high 15 points on 7-of-15 shooting to go along with five rebounds, three assists and a steal off the bench.
Jones added 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from distance, while Gardner finished with 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists.
Jaylin Stewart chipped in eight points and four rebounds, with Cale Harris also tallying seven points and six rebounds.
Both teams traded points for the first 10 minutes of action until the Bobcats used a 10-0 run to grab the early momentum.
Lees-McRae extended its lead to 43-28 on a fastbreak layup by Stewart, but UVA Wise scored the final two points of the half to keep the lead at 43-30 at the halftime whistle.
The Bobcats quickly pushed the lead to over 20 points, on a fastbreak layup by England with 16:20 left in the contest, and never looked back. Lees-McRae extended the lead to as many as 31 points on a three-point field goal by Jones with 4:29 remaining to clinch the non-conference win.
The Bobcats shot 43 percent from the floor and held a 50-39 edge in rebounding en route to a 17-8 advantage in second-chance points.
Jeff Jackson Jr. scored a team-high 12 points to go along with eight rebounds to lead the Cavaliers, while Kaeleb Carter chipped in 11 points.
The Bobcats will travel to Hickory on Saturday, Nov. 20, for a non-conference contest against Lenoir-Rhyne at 2 p.m.
McCray wins 200 back, men’s swimming competes against Carson-Newman in dual meet
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. – J.D. McCray won the 200 back, while three other Bobcats posted second-place finishes, but it was not enough as nationally-ranked Carson-Newman swam to a 168-73 win in the dual meet against the visiting Bobcats on Saturday, Nov. 13.
McCray won the 200 back with a time of 1:56.10, while also teaming up with Chase Davis, Cooper Gobble, and Caleb Eidson to finish second in the 400-free relay (3:15.31).
Eidson posted second-place finishes in both the 50 free (21.29) and the 100 free (47.83), while Gobble was second in the 100 fly (54.70).
Carson Cross also finished second in the 100 breast (1:02.93).
McCray finished third in both the 100 back (55.03) and in the 500 free (5:00.18), while Thomas Ware touched third in the 200 free (1:49.04).
Davis and Cross were third in the 200 back (1:58.58) and in the 200 breast (2:17.80), respectively.
Thomas Savage touched third in the 100 fly (54.89), while Nathan Higdon was third in the 200 IM (2:08.40).
The Bobcats will next compete in the Fall Invite in Barbourville, Ky., at 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19.
Women’s volleyball season ends with loss to Erskine in first round of Conference Carolinas tournament
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Mahealani Chun finished with a team-high seven kills, while Lauren Xayavong posted a team-high 25 digs, but it was not enough as No. 4 seed Erskine clinched a three-set win over No. 5 Lees-McRae to advance to the second round in the Conference Carolinas postseason tournament on November 13.
Carlee Allbaugh chipped in 19 assists and 12 digs, while Natasha Colon Moreno and Madison Goins added 12 and 10 digs, respectively.
Both Lees-McRae and Erskine traded runs in the first set, with the Bobcats using kills by Hill, Allbaugh, and Olivia Ney to trim the deficit to 23-20.
The Flying Fleet scored two of the final three points to win the first set, 25-21. Erskine took a 2-0 sets lead with a 25-12 win in set two.
Lees-McRae overcame an early run by Erskine in the third set to cut the lead to 24-16 on a service error by the Flying Fleet. Erskine posted a final kill to clinch the first round victory.
The Flying Fleet held a slim 5-3 edge in service aces and tallied all of eight of the match’s blocks.
Meredith Hollinger and Kaile Tuisamatatele finished with 13 and 12 kills, respectively to lead Erskine. Laney Gaston tallied 37 assists and 11 digs for the Flying Fleet.
Men’s soccer lands four on All-Conference Carolinas teams, Garvilla named Freshman of the Year
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Conference Carolinas unveiled its Fall 2021 men’s soccer all-conference teams and major award winners on Wednesday, Nov. 10, recognizing four Lees-McRae student-athletes, including Johannes Oeksnevad (Hommersak, Norway/St. Svithun VGS) and Zach Aversano (Mount Pleasant, S.C./Wofford College) who drew first-team accolades. Daniel Garvilla (St. Charles, Mo./Darlington) was also tabbed as the Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year.
Garvilla was also named to the second team, while Nate Phillips (Kingston Springs, Tenn./Fairview) garnered third-team honors.
Oeksnevad, a senior English and sports management major, earns all-conference honors for the second time in his five-year career after leading the Bobcats in scoring this season with nine goals and five assists for 23 total points in 15 games played. The senior finished third in the conference in points (23) and was fourth in goals scored (9) this season and scored a season-high two goals against Clayton State on Sept. 2 and King on Oct. 26. He was also named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week on Nov. 2.
Aversano, a senior sports management major, is a first-time All-Conference Carolinas honoree and tallied six goals, including four goals on penalty kicks, and four assists for 16 total points in 16 games played for the Bobcats this season. The senior was seventh in the conference in total points (16) and played over 1,300 minutes for the men’s soccer team this season, while also posting a season-high three points in a 5-2 win over Southern Wesleyan on Oct. 30.
Garvilla, a freshman business administration major, scored six goals to go along with three assists for 15 total points in only 13 games played to earn Freshman of the Year honors. The freshman tallied five goals and two assists in October alone to be named the Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Month. Garvilla closed out the regular season with a season-high five points on two goals and an assist in a win over Southern Wesleyan on Oct. 30.
Phillips, a sophomore biology major, is a first-time All-Conference Carolinas honoree and played over 1,300 minutes on the field for the Bobcats’ defensive unit that tallied five shutouts this season. In addition to being the defensive anchor for the Bobcats, the sophomore also scored a goal from the center back position against Tusculum on Sept. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.