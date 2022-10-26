Women’s Volleyball sweeps Chowan in Conference Carolinas play
MURFREESBORO — Lees-McRae women’s volleyball collected a 3-0 sweep over Chowan on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Conference Carolinas play. Sydney Stigler paced the Bobcats with a match-high 17 kills and secured a double-double with 16 digs.
The Bobcats got off to a quick start in the first set after four consecutive points with a service ace by Stigler to cap the run. Chowan tied the set at 13-13, but a kill by Stigler pushed the lead back to a point at 14-13. Lees-McRae earned the opening set by a final of 25-23 after a kill by Annalaine Tew and an attack error by Chowan.
In the second set, the Bobcats used back-to-back points at 14-10 to take the commanding lead and recorded the set victory at 25-21 after a kill by Hailey Gilreath.
The third set belonged to the Bobcats also as Lees-McRae tied the set at 14-14 after a 5-0 run. The Bobcats retook the lead at 20-16 after four straight points and earned the set and match victory at 25-21 after Stigler’s third ace of the match.
Stigler pushed her double-digit kill streak to five games in a row as the freshman Outside Hitter registered 16 digs for a double-double.
Tew followed with nine kills and Madison Goins recorded a game-high 22 assists. Emore had 21 assists and six digs for the Bobcats.
Anixa Rosa-Martinez led Chowan with eight kills and Alexa Woolson dished out 12 assists for the Hawks.
Lees-McRae is back in action on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when the Bobcats travel to Wise, Va., for a non-conference match with UVA Wise.
Men’s Soccer records 3-3 draw with Mount Olive on Senior Day
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae men’s soccer battled this afternoon with Mount Olive as the two sides left Tate Field with a 3-3 draw on Senior Day, October 22. Gray Smith registered a brace in a little under for the Bobcats and Fletcher Dyson buried his eighth goal of the season off a penalty kick.
Prior to kickoff, Lees-McRae recognized five men’s soccer seniors in Tamino Brown, Rickson Hill, William Gakio, Lane Koch and M.J. Upchurch.
On the pitch, Smith and the Bobcats got out to an electric start after Smith scored his fourth and fifth goals of the season in the second and third minutes of the match. The Bobcats carried the two-goal advantage at the start.
Mount Olive answered in the 13th minute after Guilherme Semola registered a goal with assists by Trevor Berk and Roberto Hernandez. Lees-McRae held the one-goal edge heading into the halftime break.
The two sides looked even through the first 30 minutes of the second half, but UMO tied the score at two apiece after Hernandez found the back of the net in the 79th minute. Hernandez lifted the Trojans in front at the 85-minute mark after scoring his second goal of the game.
Harrison Watts drew a foul in the penalty box in the 87th minute and Dyson took full advantage to even the score at three after his eighth goal of the season. Watts had one final strike in the 89th minute of play, but his shot sailed just high.
Lees-McRae and Mount Olive had an identical box score with both squads having 17 shots apiece and eight shots on goal. UMO held the edge in corner kicks with eight.
Joshua Garvilla recorded five saves in the goal for the Bobcats.
Hernandez had two goals on two shots for Mount Olive and Semola collected the first goal for the Trojans in the 13th minute. Axel Engren stopped five shots while in net for Mount Olive.
Lees-McRae finish the regular season of their schedule at 7-2-7 and 5-1-5 in Conference Carolinas play. The Bobcats will host a first-round matchup in the Conference Carolinas Championships on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The kickoff is slated for a 7 p.m. start on Tate Field.
Betzer paces Men’s and Women’s Cross Country with individual victory at Johnson & Wales Wildcat Classic
CHARLOTTE — Deanna Betzer added another school record to her incredible Lees-McRae cross country career as the senior placed first in the women’s cross country race on October 21 at the Johnson & Wales Wildcat Classic. Betzer’s time of 18:34.5 broke her previous record by 20 seconds, which she recorded on Sept. 2 in Boone this year.
Betzer led the Bobcats to second place overall after completing the 5K course in 18:34.5 with the next runner finishing at 18:48.7 in the race. Campbell Dille placed fifth for Lees-McRae in a time of 19:08.9, fifth in school history, after setting a new personal best at McAlpine Creek Park. Maddie Quinn followed Betzer and Dille in 11th place at a time of 19:52.1 and Kaitlyn Rowe recorded a time of 20:55.8 for 18th place. Kaylee Kraver rounded out the scoring times for the women’s cross country team after placing 24th individually and clocking in at 21:21.5 for the Bobcats.
The Bobcats scored 55 total points with Appalachian State earning the team title with 24 total points. Emory & Henry registered a third-place finish with Savannah State and Brevard registering fourth and fifth-place finishes.
In the men’s race, Max Geckler recorded a season-best 25:45.5 as the Lees-McRae men’s cross country team placed third overall in the meet. Geckler crossed the finish line in 10th place to lead the Bobcats.
Isaac Reyna followed Geckler for the Bobcats in 15th place after a time of 26:07.9 and Landon Cromer registered a time of 26:41.9 for a 17th-place finish. Ethan Urichko (20th) and Colin Henry (21st) clocked in times of 26:52.7 and 26:54.3 to round out the scoring for Lees-McRae.
Lees-McRae earned third place in the meet with App State winning the team title and Lenoir-Rhyne placing second overall.
Lees-McRae cross country returns to the course on Nov. 5 when the Bobcats head to Spartanburg, SC, to compete in the Conference Carolinas Championships. The 2022 Conference Carolinas Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships will begin with the women’s 6K championship at 9 a.m. on Nov. 5. The men’s 8K championship is scheduled for 10 a.m.
