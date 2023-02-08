Men’s Basketball dominates Barton in 95-67 win in Conference Carolinas action
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae men’s basketball led wire-to-wire on Saturday, Feb. 4, in a 95-67 victory over Barton. Williams Onyeodi recorded a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead five Bobcats in double figures on the day.
Lees-McRae started quickly as the Bobcats went on a 10-0 run in the first two minutes of the contest as Nico Ashley capped the run with a dunk off a Onyeodi pass. Justin Nichelson drained a three-pointer at the 11:16 mark to grow the Bobcats’ lead to 19 points and Jaylin Stewart made the margin 25 points off a fast break jumper.
Timon Jones continued to add to the stellar first half for Lees-McRae with a three at the 6:28 mark as the Bobcats led 38-10. Barton cut the deficit to 18 points after two free throws by Donaven Hairston, but Stewart answered with a floater right before the halftime buzzer.
Brandon Brown and Jeremy Golson made back-to-back three-pointers to give the Bobcats the 24-point advantage out of the break and Jones pushed the lead to 27 with 17:07 left in the second half. Stewart collected another two points at the 13:23 mark of the second half as Lees-McRae held its largest lead of the day at 62-32. Barton closed within 20 points of the lead with 8:24 remaining, but the Bobcats claimed the 95-67 victory in Conference Carolinas play.
Lees-McRae went 39-for-66 (59.1%) with 23 baskets coming off assists in the win. The Bobcats knocked down 10 three-pointers and recorded 23 fast break points on the afternoon. The Bobcats also had the decisive advantage inside the paint with 56 points in the paint to Barton’s 28.
Brown, Jones, Stewart and Justin Nichelson joined Onyeodi in double figures on the day and Stewart followed with 14 points on an efficient 7-of-8 shooting. Brown and Jones had 13 points on 5-of-10 from three-point range and Nichelson scored 10 points in 15 minutes of action.
Sidney Dollar filled the stat sheet again with eight points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists. Golson went 3-for-6 from beyond-the and Ashley contributed seven points and six rebounds in the victory.
Barton was held to a season-low 31.0% (22-71) from the field and went 17-of-20 from the free-throw line. Hairston led Barton in the scoring column with 19 points and Reese McDonald followed with 13 and 10 rebounds. Dwayne Anderson and Gabe Kirkendoll chipped in 10 points apiece to round out the Bulldogs in the double-digit scoring.
Holloman and Spence score in double figures as Women’s Basketball falls to Barton
BANNER ELK – Jala Holloman and Dianna Spence scored in double figures for Lees-McRae women’s basketball as Barton collected the 81-51 victory on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Conference Carolinas play.
Holloman paced the Bobcats with 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting and Spence followed with four three-pointers on the day. Sandra Mason scored nine points and hauled in six rebounds for Lees-McRae.
Cierra Revelle knocked down a three-pointer with 6:58 left in the first quarter to give Barton the 10-3 advantage and the Bulldogs surged ahead with the 23-10 lead after 10 minutes. Barton added to its lead in the second quarter and took the 21-point margin into the halftime break.
Lees-McRae won the third quarter at 15-14 after holding the Bulldogs to 33.3% in the quarter, but Barton earned the 81-51 victory.
Nyah Wilkins led Barton on the day with 20 points in 21 minutes of action and Lauren Walker followed with 15 points, to go along with five rebounds and three assists. Kayla Byrne joined her teammates in double-digit scoring with 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting.
Men’s Volleyball records 3-0 victory over Park Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. – Lees-McRae men’s volleyball earned the 3-0 sweep over Park Gilbert on Thursday, Feb. 2, as the Bobcats rounded out its three-match road trip in Arizona. Michael Marsans tallied double-digit kills for the second consecutive night with 13 kills on 22 attempts in the win.
Marsans led the Bobcats for the second straight night in the kills column with 13 and recorded two service aces in the win. Sebastian Heer followed with nine kills and a hitting percentage of .533 and Austin Beaird had four kills on seven total attacks.
Bradley Peters dished out a match-high 28 assists and registered six aces in the match.
Ace Backer accumulated two total blocks in the match as Joe Angelo and Nicholas Brewster provided one apiece. Brewster had a team-high four digs for the Bobcats with Steven Nalls following with three on the evening. As a team, Lees-McRae had a season-high hitting percentage of .342 and totaled 51 points in the match.
David Shafer paced Park Gilbert in the match with nine kills on a hitting percentage of .467 and Ben Turcinec added six to his season totals. Hunter Miller recorded 26 assists for the Buccaneers and Nathan Smith had three blocks in the match.
Lees-McRae men’s volleyball returns to Banner Elk on Friday, Feb. 10, as the Bobcats welcome Conference Carolinas member Erskine to the McNair & Debi Tornow Court.
