Softball knocks off No. 23 Lenoir-Rhyne to split doubleheader with Bears
BANNER ELK – Megan Powell was dominant in the circle for the Lees-McRae softball team as the Bobcats secured the 5-1 game one victory over No. 23 Lenoir-Rhyne on Thursday, March 16. Hannah Foster recorded two home runs and three RBIs in game two.
In their first win over Lenoir-Rhyne since 2012, the Bobcats got on the board first in the second inning with Jordyn Scott plating Foster on a RBI single to left field. Powell held the Bears off the scoreboard for five complete innings and Powell added insurance runs off a two-run home run in the fourth inning with Emma Jackson rounding the bases also.
LR cut the deficit to two runs after Powell walked in a run in the sixth inning, but Julie Gast sent a two-run home run over the left-center wall to give Lees-McRae the 5-1 advantage.
Powell sent the Bears in order in the final frame with back-to-back strikeouts.
Morgan Crowe paced the Bobcats with two hits in game one of the doubleheader with Gast and Powell providing two-RBI games for Lees-McRae.
Powell earned her fifth win of the season, going the distance in the circle and striking out eight Bears while surrendering one run (one earned) on three hits and eight walks.
Anna Blume, Julia Mardigian, and Katelyn Rackard all collected one hit each in the contest for LR, with Blume having the lone RBI. Morgan Beeler suffered the loss for Lenoir-Rhyne after going 3.1 innings and allowing three runs (three earned) on four hits. Beeler threw a no-hitter two days earlier at No. 18 Wingate.
In a high-scoring affair in the night cap of the doubleheader, Lenoir-Rhyne grabbed the 9-7 decision. LR got on the board in the first inning after Cassidy Wall singled through the left side with Rackard scoring on the play. Foster sent her first of two home runs of the afternoon in the bottom of the second with a two-run shot that plated Jackson also.
The Bears knotted the score in the top half of the third and pushed their lead to 4-2 after Talon LaClair answered with a two-run home run.
Scott and the Bobcats did not go away as Scott sent a 1-1 count pitch over the left-center fence to cut the lead to one run and the Bobcats took the lead with back-to-back home runs via Foster and Rebecca Grovdahl in the fourth inning.
Lenoir-Rhyne scored three runs in the fifth inning to take the lead once again at 7-5, but Lees-McRae answered once more with two runs in the bottom half with Crowe scoring off a sacrifice fly and Jackson collecting an RBI single to follow.
In the sixth inning, the Bears tacked on two more runs and held off the Bobcats in the final two frames for the 9-7 win.
Foster and Jackson each had multi-hit games for Lees-McRae with Foster having a game-high three RBIs. Grovdahl, Jackson, Powell and Scott all contributed one RBI in the second game.
Grayson Buckner took the loss in the circle for the Bobcats after relieving started Jada Wilson. Buckner went 1.2 innings pitched while allowing two runs (two earned) on four hits and striking out one.
Beeler recorded the win after replacing starter Brooklin Heavner in the fifth inning. Beeler collected her 12th win of the season after going three complete innings while giving up two runs (zero earned) on two hits and one walk. Wall led the Bears in the win with a three-hit performance and three RBIs also. LaClair followed with two RBIs and had two walks.
Men’s and Women’s Track & Field Begin Outdoor Season with 22 Conference Carolinas Standards
HIGH POINT – The Lees-McRae men’s and women’s track & field programs placed well over the two-day event last weekend at the Bob Davidson Memorial Invitational and collected 22 Conference Carolinas qualifying marks.
In his outdoor collegiate debut, Joshua Ehresman threw a program record 13.61 meters and now holds the indoor and outdoor records for the shot put. Michael Keen made his collegiate debut with a throw of 10.84 for the Bobcats.
Jayden Green placed second in the High Jump with a mark of 1.98 meters to pace the Bobcats in the field and holds the number one spot in conference with the jump. Josh Gillis raced to a third place finish in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:57.48 and placed third in the event.
Christian Bargaineer crossed the finish line in a time of 15.37 seconds in the 110 meter hurdles and holds the second-fastest time this season among Conference Carolinas members. Bargaineer earned a seventh-place finish in the event. Silas Arendash placed 20th in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:16.22 and Brennen Pierce followed in 25th in a time of 4:19.52.
On the women’s side, Campbell Dille finished in a time of 5:10.05 for the Bobcats in the 1,500 meters and Maddie Quinn followed with a time of 5:11.19. Dille continued in the 800-meter run with a 26th place finish with a time of 2:27.74 and Quinn followed with a time of 2:29.91.
Devon Davis had a mark of 9.51 meters for Lees-McRae in the Shot Put and Lindsey Fletcher had a throw of 5.93 meters also. Lora Dillon earned 12th place in the Long Jump with a mark of 5.37 meters at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.