Men's Basketball drops contest to Belmont Abbey in heartbreaking fashion
BELMONT – Timon Jones and Justin Nichelson led Lees-McRae men's basketball in the scoring column with 16 points as Belmont Abbey used a second-half comeback to down the Bobcats, 76-75 on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Kyle Frazier scored the go-ahead basket at 75-73 with 22 seconds left in the second half as Belmont Abbey held on to win its third Conference Carolinas victory of the season after Jaylin Stewart's layup missed at the buzzer.
Jeremy Golson gave the Bobcats the early 9-8 advantage after a three-pointer on the fastbreak off an assist by Sidney Dollar with 16:36 left in the first half.
Belmont Abbey grew its lead to 18-12 after a three by Frazier, but Lees-McRae tied the score at 21 apiece on a three-pointer by Brandon Brown at the 9:37 mark of the first half. The Bobcats took the lead off a 7-0 run in a two-minute span at 37-30 and went into halftime with the 37-33 edge.
Jones drained a three with 15:52 left in the second half as Lees-McRae continued to elevate its lead at 46-38. LJ Rogers answered with a three of his own with a little more than nine minutes to play to push the margin back to eight points at 60-52.
The Crusaders knotted the score at 69-69 after the first two free throws by Mario Lacy, Jr. and Belmont Abbey regained the lead at 70-69 after Lacy, Jr. converted all three free throws.
Williams Onyeodi retook the lead for the Bobcats on the ensuing possession after a made layup. Frazier then put Belmont Abbey ahead for good with the go-ahead basket at the 22-second mark.
Jones had a season-high 16 points for the Bobcats and Nichelson joined him in double-figures with 16 points also on 5-of-8 shooting.
Belmont Abbey had four players in double-figures on the day as Mason Taylor tallied a game-high 23 points on 8-of-14 from the field. Lacy, Jr. followed with 16 and Frazier registered 12 points in 22 minutes of action. Wade Jackson had 10 points for the Crusaders.
The Crusaders held a significant inside the paint with 40 points scored and earned 23 points off 14 Bobcat turnovers in the 76-75 win.
Lees-McRae men's basketball heads to Tigerville, South Carolina for its second consecutive road contest as the Bobcats face North Greenville on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Lees-McRae and the Crusaders will play at 7 p.m. inside North Greenville's Hayes Gymnasium.
Belmont Abbey surges past Women's Basketball 68-36
BELMONT – Aurora Roberts scored 10 points on Saturday, Dec. 10, as Lees-McRae fell 68-36 to Belmont Abbey in Conference Carolinas play.
Belmont Abbey led the entire game after a three-pointer by Taylor Stelley 44 seconds into today's contest. The Crusaders ended the quarter with a 21-8 advantage after a three via Cate Schieber.
Logan Dutka knocked down back-to-back jumpers to cut the deficit to nine points to start the second quarter, but Belmont Abbey pushed its lead back to double-figures and headed to the break with a 33-17 edge.
Arriana Lizarraga hit a jumper at the 5:41 mark of the third quarter as the Bobcats trailed 39-27 before the Crusaders ended the third on a 12-2 run to seize the 51-29 advantage.
Belmont Abbey held Lees-McRae to seven points in the fourth and final quarter as the Crusaders won its fourth conference game of the season by a 68-36 final score.
Roberts led the Bobcats with 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting and tallied three rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Dutka and Lizarraga followed with six points apiece and Dutka hauled in a team-high four rebounds.
The Bobcats shot 13-of-54 (24.1%) from the field with one three-pointer and went 9-of-11 from the free-throw line.
Abigail Crain had a game-high 22 points on an efficient 8-of-11 shooting while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out three assists in the Crusaders victory. Stelley followed with 17 points on 3-of-5 shooting from three-point range and Schieber joined her teammates in double-digits with 12.
Belmont Abbey went 22-of-51 (43.1%) from the floor with seven made threes and 17-of-18 from the charity stripe.
Lees-McRae heads to Tigerville, South Carolina for a league contest with North Greenville on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The tip-off with the Crusaders is slated for a 5 p.m. start.
Men's and Women's Cycling take fifth in Collegiate Team Relay on Day 2 of Cyclocross National Championships
HARTFORD, Conn. – Lees-McRae men's and women's cycling teamed up for a fifth-place finish in the Collegiate Team Relay on Friday, Dec. 9, on the final day of the 2022 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships in Hartford, Connecticut.
The Bobcats finished the Collegiate Team Relay with a podium finish after completing the course in a time of 36:56 on Dec. 9. Lees-McRae held the second-fastest lap on the fourth and final lap in the race after a time of 7:58.
Colorado Mesa took the title in the Collegiate Team Relay and finished first in the Team Omnium, with Lees-McRae placing seventh.
Lees-McRae cycling will now gear.up for the Collegiate Road Season which begins early next semester.
