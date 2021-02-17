59 LMC student-athletes named to Conference Carolinas Academic All-Conference Teams
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Conference Carolinas release its Academic All-Conference Teams, presented by Barnes & Noble College, for the fall 2020 semester on Feb.11, which recognizes junior or senior student-athletes who have competed in a conference-sponsored sport and maintained a cumulative grade-point average of 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale, honoring 59 student-athletes from Lees-McRae College.
The women’s soccer and softball teams led the way for all Lees-McRae programs with 10 and nine honorees, respectively. The men’s soccer program finished with seven student-athletes earning this academic honor. To see the full listing of the 884 student-athletes in the conference who won this award, click to https://conferencecarolinas.com/documents/2021/2/10/Academic_AC_Final.pdf?id=377.
The grade-point average is calculated based on the cumulative averages of the student-athletes through the previous semester and each student-athlete must have attended their member institutions for at least one academic year.
LMC’s Gast named Conference Carolinas Softball Player of the Week
GREENVILLE, S.C. – LMC’s Julie Gast (Taylorsville/Alexander Central) was named the Conference Carolinas Softball Player of the Week after leading the Bobcats to a split in the season-opening doubleheader at Queens (N.C.) on Feb. 6.
Gast, a junior pre-physical therapy major, finished with a .571 batting average, four hits, four RBIs and a home run in the doubleheader. The junior went 1-for-3 with an RBI on a sacrifice fly in game one, before going 3-for-4 from the pate with three runs batted in during game two. Gast hit a two-run home run in the top of the fifth in the second game to lead the Bobcats to the first win under head coach Kendall Fuller.
Cruz, Galloway garner Conference Carolinas Men’s Lacrosse weekly honors
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Lees-McRae College’s Antonio Cruz (Wilmington/New Hanover) and J.P. Galloway (Frederick, Md./Urbana) were selected as the Conference Carolinas Men’s Lacrosse Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, after their 2021 season debut, a heartbreaking 11-10 overtime loss to visiting Alabama Huntsville. Cruz was named the Defensive Player of the Week, with Galloway garnering Offensive Player of the Week honors.
Cruz, a junior psychology major, made 13 saves in the season-opening matchup to Alabama Huntsville. The junior lead the Conference Carolinas with a 10.56 goals-against-average and is second in saves/game with 13.0.
Galloway, a junior business administration major, finished with a team-high five points on three goals and two assists in the contest. The junior also tallied a team-high six shots on goal, two caused turnovers and a ground ball in the match.
Allbaugh, Smirne sweep Conference Carolinas Women’s Volleyball weekly awards
GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Lees-McRae College women’s volleyball team, under head coach Caitlin Bullock, swept this week’s Conference Carolinas women’s volleyball awards after starting 2-0 for the first time since 2009. Freshman Carlee Allbaugh (Tallahassee, Fla./Florida) garnered Specialist of the Week honors, while senior Caitlyn Smirne (Winterville/D.H. Conley) was named the Player of the Week.
Allbaugh, a freshman nursing major, averaged 35.5 assists/match and 14.0 digs/match in a pair of wins over King and Belmont Abbey. Allbaugh finished with 31 assists and 14 digs in Wednesday’s straight-sets win over King, before posting 40 assists and 14 digs in a win over Belmont Abbey. The freshman leads the conference with 111 assists in 13 sets played this season.
Smirne, a senior sports management major, averaged 10.5 kills/match and 12.0 digs/match, opening the 2021 season with eight kills and eight digs in the win on against King, before finishing with a game-high 13 kills and 16 digs in a thrilling five-set victory at Belmont Abbey on Feb. 6. The senior is second in the Conference Carolinas at 34 kills this season and is fifth in digs with 40 this season.
