Strawderman newest member of athletic training staff
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae College Associate Athletic Director and Healthcare Administrator Rita Smith announced the hiring of Cameron Strawderman as an athletic trainer on Tuesday, Aug. 17, to work primarily with the women’s soccer, men’s volleyball, and women’s lacrosse teams, while also providing support for Lees-McRae’s other varsity programs.
“We are excited to welcome Cameron to our AT staff,” said Smith. “He comes to us from the University of Charleston, where he received his undergraduate degree and then worked with Lees-McRae alumnus Michael Nyquist. Cameron will be a great fit for our staff. He has worked with numerous sports and will serve as the athletic trainer of a variety of our varsity programs.”
Strawderman joins the Bobcats as a former employee in the Athletic Training Department at the NCAA Division II University of Charleston, where he worked with a wide variety of varsity sports. In addition to working with the women’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s track & field, and women’s lacrosse teams, Strawderman also brings experience working at the NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Tournament and Mountain East Conference Women’s Tennis Tournament.
“I would like to thank Rita Smith and Vice President for Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail for the opportunity to work with the athletic teams of Lees-McRae and join the Lees-McRae family,” said Strawderman. “I look forward to getting to the student-athletes and help them through the various issues and injuries that arise as a collegiate athlete.”
Before his experience with the University of Charleston, Strawderman served as a graduate assistant athletic trainer for Avella High and Middle Schools through the California University of Pennsylvania, while also earning his Master of Science in Performance Enhancement and Injury Prevention. Strawderman also earned his Bachelor’s degree in athletic training from the University of Charleston.
Women’s Soccer ranked seventh in Conference Carolinas Preseason Poll
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Conference Carolinas released its 2021 Women’s Soccer Preseason Poll on August 18, with the Lees-McRae women’s soccer team, under head coach Cally Morrill, ranked seventh. Senior Alexa Todd (Vero Beach, Fla. / Vero Beach), as well as sophomores Camryn Belin (Clemmons, N.C. / West Forsyth) and Taylor Barrineau (Iron Station, N.C. / East Lincoln), were all recognized as Preseason Players to Watch.
Mount Olive received 141 total points (10 first-place votes) to claim the top spot. Newcomer UNC Pembroke was picked second with 127 points, while North Greenville was selected third with 119 total votes. The preseason poll was voted on by the league’s head coaches.
Todd, who played in nine games for the Bobcats in the Spring 2021 season and tallied a goal and an assist, and Belin, who started all 10 games for Lees-McRae as a freshman, both earned All-Conference Carolinas Second Team honors. Barrineau, who also started all 10 games as a freshman, joins Todd and Belin as three players poised to make a statement in the Fall 2021 season.
The Bobcats will officially open the regular season on Thursday, Sept. 2, as they host Mars Hill at 7 p.m. on Tate Field.
Men’s Soccer selected to finish 10th in Conference Carolinas Preseason Poll
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Conference Carolinas unveiled its 2021 Men’s Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll on August 19, with the Lees-McRae men’s soccer team, under head coach Shane Calvert, ranked 10th.
Seniors Zach Aversano (Mount Pleasant, S.C. / Wofford College) and Johannes Oeksnevad (Sandnes, Norway / St. Svithun VGS), along with sophomore Nate Phillips (Kingston Springs, Tenn. / Fairview), were all named Preseason Players to Watch.
Newcomer to the conference Francis Marion received 112 total points (eight first-place votes) to claim the top spot. Chowan was picked to finish second with 104 points, while Erskine was selected third with 103 points. The preseason poll was voted on by the league’s head coaches and can be located by clicking to www.lmcbobcats.com.
Aversano, who enters his second season in Banner Elk, led the Bobcats with two assists last season, while Oeksnevad, who returns for his final season at Lees-McRae, is a former Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year who is poised to make a statement in 2021. Phillips, who enters his second year with the Bobcats, started all eight games for the men’s soccer team in the Spring 2021 season.
