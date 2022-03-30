Softball scores eight runs on 11 hits in game two to earn a split against Southern Wesleyan
CENTRAL, S.C – Hannah Foster (Orange Park, Fla. / Ridgeview), Julie Gast (Taylorsville, NC / Alexander Central), and Megan Powell (Eden, NC / Rockingham County) collected a combined 12 hits in the two games, while Aliyah Compton (Winston-Salem, NC / Oak Grove) went 4-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored in game two, as the Lees-McRae softball team clinched an 8-4 win in the second game to clinch a split in the Conference Carolinas doubleheader against Southern Wesleyan on March 25. The Bobcats dropped a 7-5 defeat in the opening game.
Foster went 3-for-4 from the plate with two doubles and two RBIs, while Gast went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, to pace the Bobcats in the opening game.
Powell also went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, while Compton and Lauren Ritchie (China Grove, NC / A.L. Brown) also collected hits for the Bobcats.
After a scoreless first inning, Powell connected on her team-leading sixth home run to give the Bobcats an early 1-0 lead. Southern Wesleyan evened the score in the bottom of the second with a solo home run of their own.
After the Warriors pushed the lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the third inning, Lees-McRae used a two-RBI double by Gast and a double by Foster to score Gast to cut the lead to 5-4 in the top of the fifth.
Southern Wesleyan responded with two runs on two hits in the bottom of the frame to recapture momentum. Foster tallied her third hit of the game in the top of the seventh to score Gast, who doubled in her at-bat, to trim the deficit to 7-5.
The Warriors were able to secure the final out to clinch the conference win.
Powell and Jasmine Fong (Apex, NC / Enloe Magnet) surrendered six earned runs on seven hits for the Bobcats in the circle.
Two Warriors collected multiple hits in game one, while Faith Bowen gave up five earned runs on nine hits in seven innings of work.
Compton also chipped in two stolen bases in game two, while both Gast and Foster both went 2-for-4 from the plate and tallied a combined two RBIs and two runs scored.
Powell went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, while both Emma Jackson (Lexington, NC / Central Davidson collected an RBI.
Jordyn Scott (Smithfield, NC / Louisburg College) went 1-for-3 from the dish, with Jada Wilson (Valle Crucis, NC / Caldwell CC) going 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored.
Lees-McRae opened the scoring in game two in the first inning as Gast tripled to center field to score Compton and Foster singled to right field to score Gast to give the Bobcats an early 2-0 lead. Southern Wesleyan responded with three runs in the bottom of the second inning to reclaim the lead.
The Bobcats exploded for five runs in the top of the third as Powell singled home Compton, Jackson hit a sacrifice fly to score Powell, Wilson doubled to score Rylie Webster (Yanceyville, NC / Bartlett Yancey), and Compton singled to center field to score Wilson to give Lees-McRae a 7-3 lead.
Compton extended the lead to 8-3 in the top of the sixth by scoring on a Warrior error off a fly-out by Powell.
Southern Wesleyan managed to get one final run in the bottom of the seventh, but the Bobcats secured the final out to clinch the conference win. Wilson gave up only three earned runs on six hits, to go along with eight strikeouts, in the circle for the Bobcats.
Emmy Copeland and Delaney Byers both finished with multiple hits in game two to pace the Warriors. Emma Collins gave up four earned runs on 11 hits in the circle for Southern Wesleyan.
Betzer breaks school record in 10,000-meter run, women’s outdoor track & field competes at Montreat Invitational
MONTREAT – Deanna Betzer won the 10,000-meter run with a time that broke her previous school record, while both Zai Fraser and Britney Augustin won the triple jump competition and the 400-meter hurdles, respectively, to lead the Lees-McRae women’s outdoor track & field team at the Montreat College Invitational on March 26.
Betzer won the 10,000-meter run with a time of 38:52.77, which broke her previous record of 38:59.58 set at last year’s Conference Carolinas Outdoor Championships and ranks within the top-three of the Southeast Region so far this season.
Fraser posted a victory in the triple jump with a distance of 11.86 meters, which leads the Southeast Region so far this season and was only .08 meters away from earning an NCAA Division II provisional mark.
Augustin crossed first in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:02.53, which currently leads the Southeast Region so far this season and was .50 seconds away from earning an NCAA Division II provisional time.
Fraser was also tied for second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.54 seconds, fifth in the long jump with a distance of 5.35 meters, and 10th in the 200-meter dash (27.05).
The 4x100-meter relay team of Lindsey Fletcher, Augustin, Fraser, and Eshone Cofield-Jackson crossed seventh (1:00.20).
Madi Cantrell and Megan Guess were also ninth (2.20 meters) and tenth (2.20 meters) in the pole vault, respectively.
Women’s tennis clinches third win in four matches, defeats North Greenville, 5-2
TIGERVILLE, S.C. – Zeynep Cakirer, Nursharneem Shamsuddin, Rhidaim Yang, and Laura Ocampo all won their respective singles matches, while the Lees-McRae women’s tennis team won all three double matches, to lead the Bobcats to 5-2 win over host North Greenville on March 26 to close out the Conference Carolinas weekend for both teams.
The doubles team of Shamsuddin and Anita Ivanova won their No. 1 doubles match by a score of 6-2, while the duo of Cakirer and Mei Hiramatsu clinched a 6-0 win in the No. 2 doubles match.
The team of Ocampo and Yang posted a 6-0 win in the No. 3 doubles match.
All three doubles teams swept the weekend’s matches against Southern Wesleyan and North Greenville.
Cakirer posted a 6-1, 6-0 win in the No. 2 singles match, with Shamsuddin won the No. 4 singles match by a score of 6-2, 6-3.
Yang and Ocampo clinched a 6-0, 6-1 and 6-1, 6-1 in their No. 5 and No. 6 singles matches, respectively.
The Bobcats will travel to Florence, SC on Friday, April 1, for a non-conference match at 2 p.m. against Francis Marion.
Second-half run propels Lander past Men’s Lacrosse, 20-7
GREENWOOD, S.C. – Six different Bobcats scored, led by J.P. Galloway with two goals, but it was not enough as Lander outscored the visiting Bobcats 6-1 in the first quarter and 8-1 in the fourth quarter en route to claiming a 20-7 win over the visiting Lees-McRae men’s lacrosse team in the non-conference contest on March 26.
Galloway also added an assist, six ground balls, and a caused turnover, while Tyler Flannelly chipped in a goal, an assist, and eight ground balls.
Tyler Finley chipped in a goal and an assist to go along with four ground balls.
Ryan Bird, Spence Combs, and J.P. Daniels also collected goals for the Bobcats, while Casey Zazzaro and Logan Ryan combined for 14 ground balls and a caused turnover.
Lander opened up the game’s scoring just over a minute into the contest and closed out the first quarter with a 6-1 lead.
The lone Bobcats’ goal came from Bird off an assist by Galloway.
Finley scored a man-up goal to open the second quarter, while Daniels, Galloway, and Combs all scored in the second quarter to cut the lead to 6-5.
Lander scored the final two goals of the first half to extend the lead back to 8-5 at intermission.
The Bearcats outscored the Bobcats 12-2 in the second half, with the Lees-McRae goals going to Galloway, in the third quarter, and Flannelly, in the fourth frame, to clinch the non-conference win.
Antonio Cruz tallied a game-high 14 saves in net for the Bobcats for the first 45 minutes, while Finnbar Maloney made five saves in the final 15 minutes of action.
Lander won 26 of the 30 total faceoffs and finished 14-of-16 on clear attempts.
Lees-McRae finished 1-of-5 on extra-man opportunities.
Adam Mather finished with five goals and four assists to pace the Bearcats, while Tyler Kralj chipped in three goals.
Liam Mackay and Nicholas Paige combined for 11 saves in net for Lander.
The Bobcats will return to conference play on Saturday, April 2, as it hosts Barton at 3 p.m. on Tate Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.