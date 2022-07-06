Lees-McRae’s Sims Jr., Johnson selected as nominees for Herff Jones Conference Carolinas Athletes of the Year
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Conference Carolinas unveiled its 2021-22 Herff Jones Conference Carolinas Male and Female Athlete of the Year nominees on June 28, honoring seniors Brian Sims Jr. and Destiny Johnson as the nominees from Lees-McRae College.
Sims Jr., a senior history major from Birmingham, Alabama, became the first Bobcat in school history to earn Indoor All-American honor by finishing fifth in the 400-meter dash at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships in March, before also earning a spot at this year’s NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in May. In addition, Sims Jr. won the Conference Carolinas title in the 400-meter dash and was named the league’s Track Athlete of the Week on February 15.
Johnson, a senior elementary education major from Iron Station, North Carolina, became the 15th player in Lees-McRae women’s basketball program history to reach 1,000 career points to help lead the Bobcats to their fourth Conference Carolinas postseason appearance in the previous five seasons. Johnson also was a team captain and was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Week on January 17.
The Herff Jones Conference Carolinas Male and Female Athletes of the Year Awards are awarded to the most outstanding male and female student-athletes for the year in the league. Per the Directors of Athletics vote, nominations will be accepted from member institutions to only include conference-sponsored sports, and all nomination information, statistics, and accomplishments are solely based on athletically-related criteria.
228 Bobcats named to Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll Presented by Southern Recognition LLC
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Conference Carolinas released its Presidential Honor Roll presented by Southern Recognition LLC for the Spring 2022 semester on June 28, which recognizes student-athletes who have achieved a GPA of 3.2 or higher on a 4.0 scale each semester, honoring 228 student-athletes from Lees-McRae College.
A student-athlete who has earned a GPA between 3.20-3.59 is recognized as cum laude, while a student-athlete that earned a GPA between 3.60-3.99 is recognized as magna cum laude. A student-athlete who has earned a GPA of 4.0 during the Spring 2022 semester is listed as summa cum laude.
All student-athletes, including underclassman, transfers, and those who play in a non-conference sponsored sport, are eligible to receive this academic honor if they participated during the past semester. 207 Lees-McRae Bobcats earned the Fall 2021 Presidential Honor Roll honors on Jan. 21.
View the full list of Bobcats who earned this academic honor below or by clicking to https://conferencecarolinas.com/news/2022/6/27/general-over-3-100-student-athletes-named-to-prestigious-conference-carolinas-presidential-honor-roll-presented-by-southern-recognition-llc.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.