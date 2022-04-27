Softball tallies 12 runs on 18 hits in doubleheader sweep of Erskine in regular-season finale
BANNER ELK – Jordyn Scott and Lauren Ritchie both hit home runs in the second game, while both Megan Powell and Jada Wilson both gave up only one earned run to earn victories in the doubleheader, as the Lees-McRae softball team posted a three-run inning in both games to clinch the Conference Carolinas sweep of visiting Erskine in the regular-season finale on April 23.
Aliyah Compton went 2-for-4 in the opening game to pace the Bobcats, with both Powell and Ritchie going 1-for-3 and combined for four RBIs.
Rylie Webster went 1-for-3 with an RBI, while both Scott and Emma Jackson scored two runs in the opening game.
Julie Gast, Hannah Foster, and Scott all collected a hit for the Bobcats.
After a scoreless first three innings, Lees-McRae opened the scoring in the bottom of the fourth as Powell doubled to right-center field to score both Jackson and Scott, while Webster singled to the pitcher to score Meredith Summey, who entered as a pinch-runner, to give the Bobcats a 3-0 lead.
The Bobcats extended the lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the fifth as Ritchie singled to center field to score both Jackson and Scott.
Erskine scored a single run in the top of the seventh, but Lees-McRae was able to secure the final out to clinch a victory in the opening game.
Powell gave up only one run on three hits and struck out 13 Flying Fleet batters to clinch the win in the circle.
Faith Belue went 2-for-3 from the plate in game one to pace the Flying Fleet, while Kaley Ingle gave up two earned runs on eight hits in the circle for Erskine.
Scott went 2-for-3 from the plate with a three-run home run, while Ritchie went 2-for-3 with a solo home run to pace the Bobcats in the later game.
Jackson also went 2-for-3 from the dish, with Powell going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Both Gast and Summey collected hits, with Summey’s being a triple, and added RBIs, while Webster also collected a hit in the later game.
After a scoreless first inning, Powell doubled to right-center field in the bottom of the second to score Scott and give the Bobcats an early 1-0 lead.
Scott extended the lead to 4-0 for Lees-McRae on a three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the third inning.
The Flying Fleet scored their only run in the top of the fourth inning to cut the deficit to 4-1.
Ritchie hit a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the fourth inning to push the lead back to 5-1.
Summey tripled to right field in the bottom of the sixth inning to score Kasey Spease and later scored on a single to the shortstop by Gast to extend the lead to 7-1.
Lees-McRae held Erskine in check in the top of the seventh to clinch the conference sweep.
Wilson gave up only one run on three hits and struck out seven to clinch the win in the circle for the Bobcats.
Only three Flying Fleet players collected hits in the later game for Erskine. Kali Morton, Payton Cox, and Breanna Minton gave up a combined seven earned runs on 10 hits in the circle for Erskine.
The Bobcats will enter the Conference Carolinas postseason tournament as the No. 8 seed and will face No. 9 North Greenville in the first round of the tournament at noon on Thursday, April 28, in Duncan, SC.
Men’s Tennis clinches second win in last three matches, defeats Chowan in season finale, 6-1
NEWLAND – Hanqing Wang, Max Borisov, Ezequiel Arce, Sam Jones, and Andy Tallafigo all won their respective singles matches, while the Bobcats won two of the three doubles matches to claim the doubles point, to clinch a 6-1 win over visiting Chowan in the season finale at Avery High School on April 23.
The doubles team of Borisov and Wang clinched a 6-4 win in the No. 1 doubles match, while the duo of Jones and Arce posted a 6-3 win in the No. 2 doubles match.
Wang also posted a 7-5, 6-4 win in the #1 singles match, with Borisov claiming a 6-4, 6-2 win in the No. 2 singles match.
Arce and Jones won the No. 3 singles match (6-3, 6-2) and the No. 4 singles match (6-4, 6-1) respectively.
Tallafigo also posted a 6-3, 6-1 win in the No. 5 singles match.
