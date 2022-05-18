Lees-McRae’s Powell garners Conference Carolinas Softball Freshman of the Month honors
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Lees-McRae College's Megan Powell has been named the Conference Carolinas Softball Freshman of the Month after tallying seven wins, including a no-hitter against Barton on April 2, in the circle and collected 16 hits and five home runs, including a pair of grand slams, to lead the Bobcats in the month of April.
Powell, a freshman nursing major, collected seven wins in the circle for the Bobcats in the month of April, including pitching a no-hitter against Barton on April 2. Powell surrendered 24 earned runs on 44 hits, to go along with 66 strikeouts in 57.2 innings pitched in the month of April. The freshman also collected 16 hits, 10 runs scored, 23 RBIs, four doubles, and five home runs in the month of April. Powell also hit two grand slams in the month of April against North Greenville on April 12 and Chowan on April 1.
Powell and the Bobcats finished the regular season with a 20-25 overall record (13-11 conference record) to earn the No. 8 spot in the Conference Carolinas postseason tournament, before falling short against No. 9 North Greenville in the first round on April 28.
Lees-McRae’s Borisov, Ivanova sweep Conference Carolinas Men’s and Women’s Tennis Freshmen of the Month
GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Lees-McRae men's and women's tennis teams, under head coach Gene Highfield, swept the Conference Carolinas Men's and Women's Tennis Freshmen of the Month after collecting a combined seven victories in the month of April. Max Borisov was named the Conference Carolinas Men's Tennis Freshman of the Month, while Anita Ivanova garnered Conference Carolinas Women's Tennis Freshman of the Month honors.
Borisov, a freshman business administration major, posted a 6-1 record in his singles matches in the month of April and teamed up with Hanqing Wang, an All-Conference Carolinas performer, to clinch three doubles matches in the month of April over opponents from Chowan, Barton, and King. Borisov posted two-set victories over Leonel Gonzalez (Francis Marion), Israel Rojas (Mount Olive), Rhys Halcrow (King), Nathan Benoit (Emmanuel), Diego Agudelo (Barton), and Aser Shaaban (Chowan) in the #2 singles spot for the Bobcats.
Ivanova, a freshman business administration major, went 7-1 in her #3 singles matches during the month of April and teamed up with Nursharneem Shamsuddin to clinch four doubles victories over opponents from Chowan, King, Erskine, and Francis Marion. Ivanova posted wins in singles matches over Gabi Karatantcheva (Francis Marion), Nele Weber (Mount Olive), Luize Valtere (Erskine), Lauren Smorgonsky (King), Darja Chistov (Emmanuel), Luiza Estrada (Converse), and Sreshta Puducheri (Chowan) in the month of April.
The Lees-McRae men's tennis team posted a 4-12 overall record (3-7 Conference Carolinas record), while the women's tennis team finished the regular season with a 7-12 overall record (7-4 conference record) to earn the No. 6 seed in the Conference Carolinas postseason tournament, before falling short to No. 7 Belmont Abbey in the first round on April 29.
Lees-McRae’s Origene named Conference Carolinas Men’s Track & Field Freshman of the Month
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Lees-McRae College's Jean Origene has been named the Conference Carolinas Men's Track & Field Freshman of the Month for the second time this season (also earning this honor for the month of February) after running a time in the 100-meter dash at the Aggie Classic on April 23 that tied the school record (10.58) en route to earning All-Conference Carolinas Third Team honors in the 100-meter dash at the outdoor championship meet on April 30.
Origene, a freshman pre-physical therapy major, opened the month of April by finishing sixth in the 100-meter dash (11.47) and teaming up with Christian Bargaineer, Jayden Green, and Brian Sims Jr. to win the 4x100-meter relay (41.48) at the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears Invitational on April 9. The freshman also tied the school record in the 100-meter dash (10.58) and ran a leg of the 4x100-meter dash team, with Green, Bargaineer, Aaron Kirby, and Jeff Nickerson, that finished second (42.08) at the North Carolina A&T Aggie Classic. His time in the 100-meter dash at the Aggie Classic ranks 16th in the Southeast Region and second in the Conference Carolinas so far this season.
The Bobcats sent select athletes to compete in the Mount Olive Last Qualifier on Sunday, May 15, in Mount Olive.
