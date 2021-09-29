Women’s soccer strikes early in shutout of Erskine
BANNER ELK – Four different Bobcats scored, led by Haley Lowman who tallied her third and fourth goals of the season, to lift the Lees-McRae women’s soccer team to a convincing 5-0 win, their most goals scored in a game since 2016, over Erskine on Sunday, Sept. 26, to clinch their fourth win on Tate Field.
Lees-McRae sprinted out of the gates with a pair of shots in the first three minutes and broke the deadlock in the 11th minute as Alexa Todd scored her third goal of the season on an assist by Taylor Barrineau.
The Bobcats extended its lead to 2-0 as Lowman scored her third goal of the season on a cross from Kennedy Freeman in the 37th minute. Lees-McRae scored its final goal of the first half in the 40th minute as Gen Porsche scored her first goal of the season off an assist from Ivy Cagno.
The Bobcats continued its offensive pressure in the second half with a pair of shots by Cagno in the first four minutes of the second frame. Lowman buried her second goal of the game and fourth of the season in the 51st minute off a pass from Sierra Shuey.
Lees-McRae closed out its scoring in the 59th minute as Rachel Crum scored her first goal of the season on another assist by Cagno.
Mallory Roughton and Haile Desmarais combined to make four saves en route to the team’s third shutout in four games.
The Bobcats held a 14-6 edge in shots, 7-4 advantage in shots-on-goal, and finished with a game-high three corner kicks.
Kaylie Hayes and Abby McElveen shared time in net for the Flying Fleet and combined to finish with two saves.
Men’s soccer extends winning streak, blanks Erskine to match best conference start since 2017
BANNER ELK – Zach Aversano and Fletcher Dyson both scored on penalty kicks, while Johannes Oeksnevad tallied his team-leading sixth goal of the season, to lead the Lees-McRae men’s soccer team to a 3-0 win over Erskine on Sunday, Sept. 26, to clinch its first four-game winning streak since 2017 and move to 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 2017.
Lees-McRae and Erskine matched each other shot-for-shot for the majority of the first half, with the Bobcats holding a slim 8-7 shots advantage at halftime until Aversano converted a penalty kick in the 43rd minute for his third goal of the season.
The Bobcats doubled its lead just 10 minutes into the second half as Oeksnevad collected a pass from across the frame from Daniel Garvilla and buried his sixth goal in six games.
Lees-McRae held the momentum for the next 20 minutes, tallying three shots and a corner kick, and was rewarded as Harrison Watts drew his second penalty kick of the game, which was scored by Dyson in the 77th minute for his second goal of the season.
Erskine had one final scoring chance in the 81st minute, but a timely save by Joshua Garvilla kept the clean sheet intact.
Garvilla made seven saves in net for the Bobcats to earn the shutout.
Lees-McRae held a 17-12 edge in shots and finished with a game-high five corner kicks. Evan Zizek finished with five saves in net for the Flying Fleet.
Four Bobcats post all-time marks to lead men’s cross country at Queen City Invite
CHARLOTTE – Max Geckler, Ian Kelbert, Brennen Pierce and Elias Zajicek all posted times that rank in the top-20 all-time in program history, including Geckler who was only three seconds away from breaking the 8k record, to pace the Lees-McRae men’s cross country team to a tied for eighth-place finish at the Queen City Invitational. The Bobcats raced past three NCAA Division I teams (Coastal Carolina, Jacksonville State, and Troy University) to finish in the top-10.
Geckler raced to a 40th-place finish in the field of 310 runners with a time of 25:22.53. His time was only three seconds slower than the program record of 25:19.10 that was set in 2010 by Craig Simpkins.
Kelbert crossed next for the Bobcats, finishing 60th with a time of 25:56.03 that currently ranks fifth all-time in program history. Pierce was the next Lees-McRae runner to finish, crossing 90th (26:25.77) with the 14th-fastest time in school history.
Zajicek was the final Bobcat to earn a top-20 all-time mark, finishing in 95th with a time of 26:32.49, which places him 16th all-time in program history. Silas Arendash was the final Lees-McRae runner to score points, crossing 129th (26:55.98).
The Bobcats will return to Charlotte on Friday, Oct. 8, to race in the Royals Challenge in the team’s final tune-up before competing at the Conference Carolinas Championships, which begins on Friday, Oct. 22.
