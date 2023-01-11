Men’s Basketball powers past Erskine 97-57
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae men’s basketball used a complete performance in its 97-57 victory over Erskine on Saturday, Jan. 7. Five Bobcats scored double figures with Justin Nichelson leading the way with 16 and Nico Ashley followed with 15 points on a perfect 6-of-6 from the field.
Timon Jones and Williams Onyeodi knocked down back-to-back threes to begin the contest for Lees-McRae as the Bobcats held the 12-2 advantage after the first media timeout at 16:00 in the first half. Gabe Bryant sent home a dunk to push the Bobcat advantage to 15 points and Jaylin Stewart drained a fast break jumper the ensuing offensive possession. Nichelson contributed a three-pointer to give Lees-McRae the 37-18 lead and Jeremy Golson recorded a three at the 5:17 as the Bobcats led 46-22.
Ashley registered a triple at the buzzer as Lees-McRae held the 32-point margin over the Flying Fleet on the McNair & Debi Tornow Court. The Bobcats cruised in the second half as Brandon Brown collected a three at the 6:21 mark of the second half to eclipse 90 points and Matthew Knafelz scored the final two points of the night with a putback layup at 97-57.
Lees-McRae shot a season-high 59.7% (37-of-62) and made 14 shots from beyond-the-arc in the decisive victory. The Bobcats tallied 19 points off 16 Erskine turnovers and 48 points for Lees-McRae came from off the bench.
Jones and Stewart each registered 11 points in the win and Brown found himself in double-figures also with 10 on 4-of-7 shooting from the field. Golson continued his hot streak from deep with three 3-pointers and Sidney Dollar had a solid game with seven points, to go along with five assists and four rebounds.
Bryant came off the bench and played well as the senior from Spartanburg, SC had six points and seven boards in the 97-57 victory.
Lanyc Shuler recorded a game-high 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting to pace the Flying Fleet and Jaylen Prioleau almost had a double-double with eight points and 11 rebounds.
Fourteen 3-pointers from Erskine lifts Flying Fleet over Women’s Basketball, 63-41
BANNER ELK — Erskine women’s basketball used 14 three-pointers and 17 points from Mariah Corry to down Lees-McRae by a final of 63-41 in Conference Carolinas action on January 7.
Mya Lewis had a season-high 12 points on 4-of-7 from deep to lead the Bobcats.
Erskine started out on the right side of the score as the Flying Fleet led 18-0 before Lewis knocked in her first three of the game. The Flying Fleet took the 20-5 advantage into the second quarter. The Fleet continued its hot streak from beyond-the-arc with four more triples in the second quarter as Erskine led 36-18 after 20 minutes of action.
Diana Spence recorded a three-pointer on the fast break as the Bobcats cut the deficit to 14 points, but the Fleet pushed their lead back and held the 55-32 advantage after three quarters.
Erskine left Banner Elk with the 63-41 win after going 14-of-35 (40.0%) from deep and scored 19 points off 18 Lees-McRae turnovers.
Lewis led the Bobcats with 12 points on the afternoon and Spence followed with eight. Arriana Lizarraga added six points to her season totals in the contest.
Aurora Roberts hauled in a game-high 11 rebounds with four coming off the offensive glass. Corry was on fire for Erskine from deep, as she recorded 15 of her 17 points from three-point range and Albany Wilson joined her in double-digit scoring with 13 to go along with five boards.
Lees-McRae women’s basketball will now hit the road for two games as the Bobcats head to Spartanburg, South Carolina for a league matchup with Converse on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The game is slated for a 5 p.m. tipoff.
Men’s Volleyball picked seventh in 2023 Conference Carolinas Preseason Poll
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Conference Carolinas released its 2023 Men’s Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll on Thursday, Jan. 5, with the Lees-McRae men’s volleyball squad, under first-year head coach Sam Albus, slotted to finish seventh in the league. Seniors Ace Backer, Michael Marsans, and Bradley Peters were all named Preseason Players to Watch.
Albus was hired as the head coach of the men’s volleyball program in August 2022 and came to Banner Elk from Truman State University in Kirksville Missouri where he was the Assistant Women’s Volleyball Coach for their NCAA Division II program.
North Greenville was picked first after earning seven first-place votes as the Crusaders captured both the regular season and tournament titles last year and became the first Conference Carolinas program to win a national tournament match when they swept Princeton.
King was picked to finish second with 40 points followed by Belmont Abbey and Mount Olive who tied for third with 31 points while The Abbey garnered the last first-place vote.
Emmanuel was picked to finish fifth with 27 points followed by Erskine (24), Lees-McRae (15) and Barton (7).
LMC Players to watch
Michael Marsans (Sr., Outside Hitter, Pembroke Pines, Florida)
- 2022 First Team All-Conference Carolinas
- 2022 NCAA Kills/Set Statistical Champion
- 2022 Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll Presented by Southern Recognition LLC
Bradley Peters (Sr., Setter, Virginia Beach, Virginia)
- 2022 Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll Presented by Southern Recognition LLC
- Led the Bobcats with 650 assists and started in all 23 matches last season
Ace Backer (Sr., Middle Blocker, Virginia Beach, Virginia)
- Led the Bobcats with a .347 hitting percentage in 46 sets played in 2021 season
- Tallied 60 kills, three service aces, 14 digs, and 29 total blocks in 2021
The Lees-McRae men’s volleyball team will begin its 2023 season on Wednesday, Jan. 18, when the Bobcats travel to Charlotte for a non-conference matchup with Queens.
