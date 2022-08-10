Women’s Volleyball announces 2022 schedule with 10 matches on the McNair & Debi Tornow Court
BANNER ELK – The Lees-McRae women’s volleyball team, under head coach Abigail King, will open its 2022 regular season on Friday, Aug. 26, against both Central Missouri (9 a.m.) and West Florida (4:30 p.m.) to open the West Florida Tournament in Pensacola, Fla. The Bobcats will close out the West Florida tournament on Saturday, Aug. 27, against Spring Hill (Ala.) (10 a.m.) and Wheeling (1:30 p.m.).
The Bobcats will then compete in the Newberry Classic on Friday, Sept. 2, and Saturday, Sept. 3, against Newberry (noon on Friday), West Alabama (4:30 p.m. on Friday), and Valdosta State (noon and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday). Lees-McRae will close out its non-conference schedule against Bluefield State on Monday, Sept. 12, and Monday, Sept. 26, and will visit UVA Wise on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Lees-McRae’s home opener is slated for Wednesday, Sept. 14, in the Conference Carolinas opener against Converse at 7 p.m. on the McNair & Debi Tornow Court. Home conference matches will also include King (Sept. 16), Emmanuel (Sept. 23), Erskine (Sept. 24), Belmont Abbey (Sept. 28), North Greenville (Oct. 1), Francis Marion (Oct. 7), UNC Pembroke (Oct. 8) and Southern Wesleyan (Oct. 19).
The Conference Carolinas Women’s Volleyball Championships will start on Saturday, Nov. 5, with the first round, followed by the quarterfinals taking place on Friday, Nov. 11. The semifinals and final round will take place on Nov. 12 and 13 in Pembroke.
59 Lees-McRae student-athletes honored as D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award recipients
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Division 2 Athletic Directors Association (D2 ADA) announced the 2021-22 recipients of the Academic Achievement Awards on Tuesday afternoon, which recognizes student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, honoring 59 student-athletes from Lees-McRae College.
In total, there were a record-breaking 16,639 student-athletes from 169 institutions, including 655 Conference Carolinas student-athletes, recognized for this academic award. This is the most student-athletes being honored since the inception of the award’s program in 2007.
In addition to the GPA component, a student-athlete must also have attended a minimum of two years (four semesters) of college-level work and have been an active member of an intercollegiate team during the last academic year. The athletic director of the Division II institution must be a current dues-paying member of the D2 ADA in order for their student-athletes to be nominated for this academic honor.
The following is the full list of LMC honorees:
- Men’s Basketball: Gabe Bryant, Jamarius Hairston, Brian Sims Jr.
- Men’s Cross Country: Elias Zajicek
- Women’s Cross Country: Deanna Betzer, McKenzie Lawrence
- Men’s Lacrosse: Aiden Eriksen, Brady Ferriter, Garrett Gulley, Rob Mendez, Kevin Murphy, Carson Presson, Connor Richards
- Women’s Lacrosse: Emily Davidson, Haley Donovan, Kalbie Grassett, Shannan Korovich
- Men’s Soccer: Zach Aversano, Fredrik Haave, Lane Koch, Johannes Oeksnevad, M.J. Upchurch
- Women’s Soccer: Averee Andrews, Taylor Barrineau, Cami Belin, Rachel Crum, Hannah Davies, Olivia Hoirup, Maddy Klein, Gen Porsche, Mallory Roughton, Sam Smith
- Softball: Jenna Bullard, Hannah Foster, Julie Gast, Raygan Rensing, Lauren Ritchie, Madison Rowe, Meredith Summey, Christian Welch, Abby West, Jada Wilson
- Women’s Swimming: Fanny Courbot, Kayla Fleming, Kandace Kennedy, Jenna Morris, Guillermina Rentsch
- Men’s Tennis: Landon Church, Sam Jones
- Women’s Tennis: Zeynep Cakirer, Nursharneem Shamsuddin, Tessa Wells
- Men’s Track & Field: Brian Sims Jr., Elias Zajicek
- Women’s Track & Field: Deanna Betzer, McKenzie Lawrence
- Women’s Volleyball: Bre Adamson, Madison Goins, Kaden Hill, Olivia Ney, Lauren Xayavong
Men’s and Women’s Soccer garner United Soccer Coaches College Team Academic Award honors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Lees-McRae men’s soccer team, under former head coach Shane Calvert and current head coach Taylor Morton, and the women’s soccer program, under head coach Cally Morrill, were both honored by the United Soccer Coaches for being named as one of its annual College Team Academic Award recipients. The women’s team posted a 3.47 cumulative GPA, while the men’s team earned a 3.01 cumulative GPA, for the 2021-22 academic year to become two of the 746 soccer teams (298 men, 498 women) to earn this academic honor.
This honor recognizes the men’s and women’s soccer programs who earn a team GPA of 3.0 or higher during the 2021-22 academic year. This is the sixth consecutive year in which the men’s team has earned this academic distinction and the fourth time in the last five years that the women’s soccer program has been honored.
Lees-McRae joins Chowan as the only Conference Carolinas schools with both soccer programs featured (only 130 schools in the country had both programs recognized) and joins Belmont Abbey, Mount Olive, North Greenville, and UNC Pembroke, who each had one of their teams earn this honor, in achieving this academic distinction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.