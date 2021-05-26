Zai Fraser to represent Lees-McRae at NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships
ALLENDALE, Mich. – The NCAA has announced the official entries for next week’s Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Allendale, Mich., and freshman Zai Fraser will represent Lees-McRae, seeking the national title in the women’s triple jump competition.
Fraser, a freshman business administration major, enters the meet with the sixth-best qualifying mark of 12.82 meters, which broke her own school record by more than .49 meters. She was also the Conference Carolinas Champion in the triple jump at both the indoor championships in February and the outdoor championships on April 24. Fraser joins four other student-athletes from the Conference Carolinas who all qualified for the national championships.
Fraser will compete for the national title on Friday, May 28, during the triple jump competition that begins at 5:10 p.m. at the Grand Valley State Track & Field Stadium. The championships will be streamed live on www.NCAA.com.
Lees-McRae student-athletes clinch seventh-consecutive year with a combined cumulative GPA greater than 3.0
BANNER ELK – The Lees-McRae College Athletic Department has released its semiannual GPA Report for the Spring 2021 semester on Tuesday, May 28, with the Bobcat student-athletes earning a 3.08 cumulative GPA in a semester in which every varsity program at Lees-McRae was in season. This also marks the seventh-consecutive year in which the departmental GPA has been over a 3.0.
“After tallying up all of the GPA’s for this semester, I felt extremely proud of our student-athletes,” said Assistant Athletic Director – Compliance Jeff Merrill. “After successfully managing the adverse fall semester during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, our student-athletes also had to manage a semester in which they were all in season, which they did successfully. Our coaching staff did an amazing job helping them succeed through scheduling, and the Burton Center for Academic Success continued to help make our student-athletes successful.”
The Lees-McRae women’s programs led the way with a 3.14 cumulative GPA, while the men’s teams earned a 3.02 combined GPA. The women’s tennis (3.67), women’s swimming (3.62), and softball teams (3.61) all finished above a 3.5 cumulative GPA to lead the women’s side. The men’s swimming (3.42), men’s tennis (3.22), and men’s soccer team (3.15) paced the men’s side.
The Bobcats finished with a 3.16 cumulative GPA during the 2020-21 academic year, while overcoming the trials and tribulations associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, to clinch their seventh consecutive year with a departmental GPA greater than 3.0.
