Softball’s historic season comes to end in Conference Carolinas Softball Tournament
DUNCAN, S.C. – Lees-McRae softball dropped a 7-3 contest on April 30 in the Conference Carolinas Softball Tournament elimination game to King. The 32 wins for the Bobcats is the most in program history.
Morgan Crowe drew a seven-pitch walk to open the game for Lees-McRae and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Julie Gast. King was able to escape the top of the first with no runs being scored after striking out Megan Powell and collecting a ground out by Grayson Buckner.
The Tornado jumped out to the 5-0 lead after the first five batters were able to score with a two-run home run via Lauren Lawson and a three-run home run by Tinsley Thompson.
Powell delivered an RBI single to right field to cut the deficit to four runs, but King connected on another two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to extend its lead to six runs.
In the fifth, Rylie Webster led off with a walk and advanced to third on a single by Jordyn Scott. Crowe plated Webster on a fielder’s choice to make the score 7-2 in favor of King.
Powell collected her second RBI of the contest with a single to right field with Crowe touching home plate on the play.
In the seventh, the Bobcats did not go away easily as they loaded the bases with Crowe, Gast, and Powell all reaching to start the inning. King’s Savannah Luper set down the Bobcats with three consecutive strikeouts to end the season for Lees-McRae.
Jada Wilson came in relief of Powell in the first inning and held the Tornado to only two runs on four hits in six innings pitched. Wilson recorded six strikeouts in her final outing as a Bobcat.
Lawson had a game-high three RBIs for the Tornado with Haylee Dye and Thompson following with two RBIs apiece. Madison Walter took the win for King after going five complete innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks.
Lees-McRae completed its historic season with their most wins in program history with 32. The Bobcats also earned its highest finish in the Conference Carolinas regular season with a league record of 17-7.
Softball collects three All-Conference Carolinas selections; Buckner and Fuller named Freshman and Coach of the Year
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lees-McRae softball freshman Grayson Buckner was named the Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year while head coach Kendall Fuller was tabbed Coach of the Year as announced by the conference office on April 28.
Buckner was joined by Megan Powell on the All-Conference Carolinas Second Team and Julie Gast garnered an All-Defensive Team selection at shortstop.
In her third season with the Lees-McRae softball program, Fuller led the Bobcats to a 30-16 overall record and 17-7 in league contests. Fuller joins Tom Creola and Merritt Yackey who have been tabbed Conference Carolinas Coach of the Year at the helm of the Bobcat softball program. The 30 wins in the regular season is also tied for the most wins in program history since Lees-McRae went 30-14 in 1999. Fuller also earned her 100th career coaching victory on April 15 in a sweep at Chowan.
Buckner, a freshman from Elkview, W. Va., led the Bobcats in batting average (.459), hits (61), slugging percentage (.752), on-base percentage (.490), and on-base plus slugging percentage (1.242) this season. Buckner, who was named Lees-McRae Athletics Freshman of the Year on Tuesday, collected Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Month in March after combining for 27 hits and ended the month on a nine-game hitting streak for the Bobcats.
Powell, a sophomore from Eden, was named to the All-Conference Carolinas Second Team after leading the Bobcats pitching staff with a 3.51 earned-run average in 33 appearances on the season. Powell tallied 159 strikeouts in the 2023 campaign and had a record of 16-6 in the circle. Powell threw the fifth no-hitter in program history on April 15 at Chowan and struck out a season-high 14 batters in a 5-0 win over Converse on March 21. Powell also compiled 13 complete games, which was tied for fourth among Conference Carolinas pitchers.
Gast, a senior from Taylorsville, was honored on the All-Defensive Team this afternoon at shortstop for the Bobcats. Gast had a .962 fielding percentage for Lees-McRae in 46 starts at shortstop and assisted in 11 double plays for the Bobcats. The 116 assists for Gast is the most among Conference Carolinas players and Gast now holds the program record with 454 assists in her playing career at Lees-McRae.
