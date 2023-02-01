Men’s and Women’s Swimming combine for 22 victories in meet at Mars Hill
MARS HILL – Lees-McRae men’s and women’s swimming went 4-0 on Saturday, Jan. 28, as the Bobcats combined to win 22 races at Mars Hill’s Harrell Pool. Fanny Courbot, Cooper Hoagland, and Thomas Savage were honored prior to the meet as part of Mars Hill’s senior day.
Courbot went a perfect 4-4 in the pool as the Limas, France native collected three individual wins and one relay victory on the day. Courbot started her day in the 200-Yard Medley Relay with fellow Bobcats Tate Abbott, Guillermina Rentsch and Lucia Ruchti, as the foursome secured the opening relay in a time of 1:51.71.
Courbot followed the relay performance with a win the 100-Yard Breaststroke after touching the wall in 1:05.76 and earning the victory in the 200Y Breast after a time of 2:23.50. Courbot ended her day in the 200-Yard Individual Medley in first place with a time of 2:14.96.
Abbott earned four first-place victories, as she placed on the top spot in the 50-Yard Freestyle (24.59), 100-Yard Free (53.39), and the 400-Yard Free Relay (3:40.38) in addition to the 200-Yard Medley Relay victory.
Rentsch collected individual victories in the 100Y Back (59.44) and the 200Y Back in a time of 2:07.63. Rentsch added victories in 400Y Free Relay and 200Y Medley Relay.
Ruchti claimed an individual win in the 200Y Free (1:58.87) and Hannah Gunsallus earned first in the 1000Y Free after posting a time of 11:21.59.
Lees-McRae men’s swimming captured 11 victories in its tri-meet with Conference Carolinas rival King and Mars Hill.
Zach Cameron collected four first-place finishes in the water with the 200Y Medley Relay (1:37.06), 100Y Breast (59.51), 100Y Free (47.92), and the 400Y Free Relay (3:11.04). The 200 Medley Relay was comprised of Cameron, Stephen Bandy, Cooper Gobble and Caleb Eidson.
Eidson claimed race wins in the 400 Free Relay (3:11.04), 200 Medley Relay, and 200 Free (1:45.80).
Chase Davis earned an individual victory in the 100Y Back after a time of 52.70 and posted a second-place finish in the 200 Medley Relay with fellow Bobcats John Cox, Josh Wall, and Aidan Williams.
The Lees-McRae men’s and women’s swimming programs head to Kingsport, Tenn., to take part in the Conference Carolinas Championships starting on Feb. 15.
Men’s Volleyball sweeps St. Andrews as Peters records career-high nine service aces
BANNER ELK – Bradley Peters collected a career-high nine service aces as Lees-McRae men’s volleyball secured the 3-0 match victory over St. Andrews on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28.
Peters tallied nine aces in two sets for the Bobcats and added a match-high 28 assists to lead Lees-McRae in the win.
Ace Backer had a match-high 10 kills and a hitting percentage of .389 to go along six total blocks. Thomas Couch and Nicholas Brewster added four kills apiece for the Bobcats and Vincent Pradarelli registered two kills and 1.000 hitting percentage in the contest.
In the opening set, Peters started the Bobcat offense with four service aces as Lees-McRae led 5-0. Sebastian Heer and Peters combined for a double block to give Lees-McRae the 13-9 advantage and Peters closed the set with a kill at 25-21.
St. Andrews jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the second set, but the Bobcats answered with seven straight points after a service ace via Peters at 7-3. Backer ended the second set with a kill as Lees-McRae earned the set at 25-18.
Joe Angelo gave the Bobcats the 10-9 advantage in the third set as Lees-McRae then went five-point run after back-to-back attack errors by the Knights. Lees-McRae took the set by a final of 25-17 after Brewster and Pradarelli combined for block.
Lees-McRae outhit St. Andrews .247 to .046 and held the advantage in kills at 34-21 in the match. The Bobcats recorded 13 aces and totaled nine blocks in the victory.
Hazem Aldeghafar had a team-high eight kills on 22 total attacks for St. Andrews and Jamere Jackson followed with five kills and three total blocks.
Four Bobcats score in double figures as Men’s Basketball falls at Francis Marion, 101-94
FLORENCE, S.C. – Lees-McRae men’s basketball made the road trip to Florence for a Conference Carolinas showdown with Francis Marion on Saturday, Jan. 28, as the Patriots held on for the 101-94 victory. Brandon Brown scored a career-high 20 points on 6-for-13 shooting to lead four Bobcats in double-digit scoring.
Brown went 6-of-13 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line to pace Lees-McRae in its contest and Timon Jones followed with 18 points on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting and 5-of-7 from three-point range. Nico Ashley and Williams Onyeodi joined Brown and Jones in double figures with 15 and 12 points, respectively.
Jones answered Francis Marion’s three-pointer with a three of his own at the 19:39 mark of the first as the two sides traded leads in the first minutes of the game. Tionne Rollins knocked in a three with 12:38 left in the first half to give the Patriots the five-point edge.
Francis Marion added to its lead toward the latter stages of the first half as the Patriots led 50-36 after 20 minutes of play.
Jones buried a three-pointer on the fast break to cut the deficit to 10 points at the 19:28 mark of the second half, and Brown recorded a three-pointer as the Bobcats only trailed by nine with 15:38 to play.
Lees-McRae went on a 6-0 scoring run after Ashley’s fast break basket with 6:27 remaining in the contest as Francis Marion led by a score of 82-76. The Patriots answered the second half run by the Bobcats with baskets late as FMU registered the 101-94 decision.
The Bobcats went 35-for-72 (48.6%) from the field with 12 three-pointers and also went 12-of-17 from the charity stripe.
Jonah Pierce posted a double-double in Francis Marion’s victory with 26 points and 14 rebounds after going 10-of-13 from the free-throw line. Bryce Beamer followed with 23 points on 7-for-12 shooting and Rollins followed with 16 points. Alex Cox joined his teammates in double-digit scoring with 12 points and registered nine rebounds.
Francis Marion went to the free-throw line 36 times in the contest and made 28 shots from the line. The Patriots forced 16 Bobcat turnovers and converted 27 points off turnovers.
Lees-McRae men’s basketball welcomes Conference Carolinas member Barton to McNair & Debi Tornow Court on Saturday, Feb. 4. The tipoff is scheduled for a 4 p.m. start.
