Men’s Basketball moves to 5-1 at home with an 81-72 win over Converse
BANNER ELK — Malik McConnell tallied a game-high 18 points, four rebounds, six assists, and three steals, while London England and Sidney Dollar combined for 22 points and 10 rebounds, to lead the Lees-McRae men’s basketball team to an 81-72 win over visiting Converse on January 15 and move to 5-1 on the McNair & Debi Tornow Court.
McConnell shot 5-of-9 from the floor and shot 8-of-10 of the charity stripe to pace the Bobcats in scoring.
England finished 4-of-8 from behind the three-point line for 12 points, while Dollar shot 4-of-8 from the floor for 10 points to go along with seven rebounds and two steals.
Carter Phillips and Jamarius Hairston both chipped in eight points, while Cale Harris added a game-high 10 rebounds and Timon Jones tallied six points on a pair of three-point field goals.
After a back-and-forth opening few minutes, Lees-McRae used a 13-2 run to shift momentum and take an early lead. The Bobcats maintained their lead for the majority of the first stanza and used a late jumper by Follie Bogan to hold a 32-24 halftime lead.
Lees-McRae extended its lead to 53-36 on a three-point field goal by Hairston with 11:47 remaining in the contest. Converse closed the gap to four points with 2:15 left in the game. The Bobcats used a pair of late free throws by Harris in the final minute to clinch the conference win.
Lees-McRae held a 33-6 lead in bench production and outscored the Valkyries 26-17 in fastbreak points. Sigurd Lorange finished with a team-high 18 points, while Elijah Pitts and Jay Mitchell chipped in 15 and 13 points, respectively.
Short-handed Women’s Basketball topples North Greenville for first win of 2022, 59-41
BANNER ELK – MaKayla Smith scored a career-high 23 points to go along with six rebounds, four assists, and four steals, while Jala Holloman and Destiny Johnson chipped in 13 points and a career-high 15 rebounds respectively, to lead the short-handed Lees-McRae women’s basketball team to a 59-41 win over visiting North Greenville in the Conference Carolinas action on January 11.
Smith shot 8-of-15 from the field and 7-of-8 from the charity stripe to pace the Bobcats, while Holloman connected on a trio of three-point field goals.
Johnson chipped in nine points, while Aurora Roberts added six points and seven rebounds.
Lees-McRae sprinted out of the gates by scoring nine of the first 12 points to take the early lead and used a late layup by Holloman to claim a 16-9 lead at the first intermission.
The Bobcats outscored the visitors in the second quarter to extend the lead to 14 points and hold a 32-20 lead at halftime.
Lees-McRae held North Greenville to only 19 percent shooting in the third quarter and 23 percent in the fourth frame to clinch the conference win.
The Bobcats held a 24-6 edge in points off turnovers and a 30-20 advantage in points in the painted area.
Abi Oates finished with 16 points to pace the Crusaders.
Augustin, Betzer lead Women’s Track & Field on Day 2 of ETSU Indoor Invitational
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Britney Augustin and Deanna Betzer both shattered Lees-McRae indoor records in the 200-meter dash and 3,000-meter run respectively to pace the Lees-McRae women’s indoor track & field team on the final day of the ETSU Indoor Invitational on January 15.
Augustin finished third overall in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.79, which was .03 seconds faster than her previous school record set in 2020.
Betzer broke a school record for the second consecutive day as she broke 15-year-old record in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 11:05.98. Her time was 1.02 seconds faster than the previous record and was good enough for 10th place overall.
Lees-McRae will next travel down the road to Boone to compete in the Appalachian State Track & Field Invitational on Friday, Jan. 28.
Green leads Men’s Track & Field on Day 2 of the ETSU Invitational
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – J.D. Green posted a third-place finish in the high jump, while David James Exum, Orrin Elmer and Max Geckler both posted top-15 finishes, to lead the Lees-McRae men’s indoor track & field team on the final day of the ETSU Indoor Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Green finished third overall in the high jump competition with a distance of 1.95 meters, which was only .3 meters away being the highest-placing Division II athlete in the event.
Exum posted a 12th-place finish in the shot put with a mark of 11.32 meters, while Elmer was 14th in the long jump with a distance of 5.61 meters.
Geckler finished 14th in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 9:21.58.
