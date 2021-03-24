Four Bobcats set new school records for Women’s Outdoor Track & Field at Lenoir-Rhyne
HICKORY – Britney Augustin, Zai Fraser, Mya Roberts, and Bayle Wood all broke Lees-McRae outdoor records, with Fraser winning the triple jump competition with the 12th-longest mark in the NCAA Division II this season, as the Lees-McRae women's outdoor track & field team competed at the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears Open on March 21.
Augustin broke the 2012 record in the 400-meter dash with a third-place finish (59.15), which was .59 seconds faster than the previous record, while Fraser won the triple jump and set a new program record with a mark of 11.62 meters, .42 meters longer than the previous record and ranks 12th in the NCAA Division II so far this season.
Roberts set a new Lees-McRae record with a fourth-place finish in the shot put (12.04 meters), which was .14 meters longer than the previous record, while Wood broke her own record in the hammer throw with a mark of 41.33 meters, .52 meters longer than her old record.
Roberts also finished fifth in the hammer throw (33.37 meters), while Wood earned third place in the discus throw (34.91 meters). Paiden Dula was fourth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (14:56.91), while Augustin was fifth in the 200-meter dash (25.79).
The Bobcats will next compete in the Montreat Invitational on Friday, March 26.
Zajicek wins 3,000-meter steeplechase, men’s outdoor track & field competes at Lenoir-Rhyne
HICKORY – Elias Zajicek posted the 17th-fastest time in the NCAA Division II to win the 3,000-meter steeplechase competition, while four other Bobcats who posted top-five finishes, to lead the Lees-McRae men's outdoor track & field team at the large non-scored Lenoir Rhyne Bears Open.
Zajicek won his event with a time of 9:58.59.
Cooper Abernathy finished second in the hammer throw with a mark of 44.42 meters, while Christopher Lomax also posted a second-place finish in the 800-meter run (1:57.89).
Christian Bargaineer and Brian Sims Jr. each earned third-place finishes in the triple jump (13.72 meters) and in the 100-meter dash (10.97), respectively.
The Bobcats will next compete in the Montreat Invitational on Friday, March 26.
Women's soccer posts fourth consecutive win
BANNER ELK – Pali Smith scored her third goal of the season off an assist by Lexi Todd, while Hope Sanborn notched her second shutout in as many games, to give the Lees-McRae women's soccer team their fourth-consecutive victory and first on the newly renovated Tate Field. The Bobcats honored their seniors following the Sunday, March 21, contest.
Lees-McRae outshot the visiting Valkyries 14-5 in the first half and held an 8-1 advantage in corner kicks, but the score remained 0-0 at the halftime whistle.
Smith broke the deadlock in the 47th minute as she pushed a shot past the goalkeeper on a pinpoint pass from Todd. The Bobcats continued their offensive aggression in the final minutes to ensure the conference victory on Senior Day.
Lees-McRae held a 21-8 advantage in shots and an 11-2 edge in corner kicks. Hope Sanborn needed to make only five saves to complete her fourth career shutout.
Darian Bankston finished with a game-high seven saves in net for Converse.
The Bobcats will host Mount Olive at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.
Softball holds North Greenville scoreless in game one to earn doubleheader split
BANNER ELK – Julie Gast and Addyson Ikard went a combined 4-for-5 from the plate in the opening game, while Charlsy Traylor held visiting North Greenville scoreless to lead the Lees-McRae softball team to its second Conference Carolinas doubleheader split of the weekend on March 21.
Gast went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Ikard finished 2-for-2 with a walk to lead the Bobcats in game one. Morgan Crowe went 1-for-3 with a run scored. Lauren Ritchie and Hannah Foster also registered a hit in game one.
Lees-McRae threatened in the bottom of the first inning as Ikard doubled with two outs, but the Bobcats were unable to break the deadlock. The Bobcats finally broke through in the bottom of the third as Gast hit a single that scored Crowe from first base.
The pitching duel continued for the next three innings until the Crusaders had a runner on first base with one out in the top of the seventh. Lees-McRae struck out the next batter and a runner interference call gave the Bobcats the game one win.
Traylor earned the victory in the circle for Lees-McRae by holding North Greenville scoreless on five hits in 6.2 innings of work.
Five Crusaders finished with a hit in game one. Jaelin Griffin was on the other end of the pitching duel but gave up the lone run on seven hits in six innings of work.
Gast went 2-for-3 in game two with a run scored, while Traylor went 1-for-2 with two RBIs to pace the Bobcats. Sarah Beth Thomas also tallied a run scored.
After a scoreless first two innings, North Greenville opened the scoring in the top of third on a pair of singles and an error by the Bobcats. Lees-McRae reclaimed the 2-1 lead in the bottom of the frame as Traylor doubled with one out to score both Gast and Thomas.
The Crusaders used a two-run home run in the top of the sixth to take a 3-2 lead into the seventh inning.
Gast singled in the bottom of the seventh but a final strikeout gave North Greenville the victory. Raygan Rensing was credited with the loss in the circle, giving up three runs on seven hits in six innings of work.
Josie Reed and Aschlyn Hutto each finished with two hits to lead the Crusaders in game two. Callie Richards and Bailey Pace shared time in the circle for North Greenville, giving up only one earned run on three hits.
