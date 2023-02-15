Buckner notches first collegiate home run as Softball finishes 3-1 in Tusculum Round Robin
GREENEVILLE, TENN. – Jordyn Scott went 4-6 from the plate and had two runs batted in in two games this afternoon as Lees-McRae softball collected a 5-3 victory over Hillsdale and fell to Tusculum 1-0 in their nightcap.
LMC 5, Hillsdale 3
Grayson Buckner belted her first collegiate home run in the bottom of the first to give the Bobcats the one-run lead in the first game with Hillsdale on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Chargers tied the game at one run apiece after scoring in the top half of the second, but Lees-McRae recorded four runs in their home half of the inning.
Lauren Ritchie singled to the infield as Taylor Beurrier crossed home for the 2-1 lead for the Bobcats. Shelby Knaak drew a bases-loaded walk for the third run of the game and Scott plated two more for Lees-McRae in the four-run inning.
Hillsdale added one run in each of the third and fifth innings, but Megan Powell shut the door on the Chargers for the Bobcats' fourth win of the season.
Powell entered the circle in the third inning for Lees-McRae and struck out 10 Chargers en route to her first win of the season. Buckner was the starter for the Bobcats and went two full innings while only allowing one run (one earned) on two hits and one walk.
Lauren Ritchie had her multi-hit game of the season this afternoon with two hits and added one RBI in the win. Scott joined Ritchie with two hits and contributed two RBIs in the game.
McKenna Eicholz led Hillsdale with two hits, two runs, and one RBI on the loss and Grace Wallner joined her with two hits and an RBI.
Joni Russell, All-Great Midwest Athletic First Team in 2022, was dealt the loss after giving up five runs (five earned) on eight hits and three walks in five innings for Hillsdale.
Tusculum 1, LMC 0
Chloe Freischmidt tallied the lone RBI in Tusculum's 1-0 victory over Lees-McRae in the final game of the Tusculum Round Robin. Freischmidt singled through the left side in the third inning off Bobcat Jada Wilson to score the go-ahead run for the Pioneers.
Tusculum's Ireland Cavanaugh quieted Lees-McRae in the contest while going the distance and only allowing three hits while striking out five Bobcats.
Wilson was given her first loss of the season in the circle for Lees-McRae after going six innings and allowing the lone run. Wilson surrendered her first earned run in three starts for the Bobcats and has an earned-run average of 0.35 in 20 innings in the early season.
Scott tallied her second consecutive two-hit performance on the day in three at-bats for the Bobcats. Ritchie added the other hit for Lees-McRae in the game.
Madison Watts had two hits to lead the Pioneers at the plate.
Lees-McRae softball heads to Newberry, South Carolina to play in the Newberry Classic with Fairmont State and host Newberry starting on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Men's Volleyball defeats Emmanuel in four sets
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae men's volleyball earned a four-set victory over Emmanuel in Conference Carolinas play on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11. Michael Marsans powered his way to his fourth consecutive match in double-digit kills with 11 on the day.
Lees-McRae had a hitting percentage of .215 as a team with 39 total kills to the Lions' 34. Bradley Peters distributed 33 assists in the afternoon and tallied three service aces, five blocks, and four digs.
Ace Backer had a match-high seven blocks on the day and six kills in win. M.J. Doyle followed Marsans in the kills column with 10 kills and a hitting percentage of .444. Sebastian Heer recorded eight kills and five blocks at the net.
Emmanuel collected the first-set victory at 25-21 after a kill by Harrison Coelho as the Lions had their best set of the day with a hitting clip at .381.
The Bobcats rallied quickly in set two with an early 5-0 scoring run that was capped by a double block via Doyle and Heer. Lees-McRae extended the set lead to 15-9 after a solo block by Marsans and the Bobcats captured the second set at 25-20 off a kill by Doyle.
In the third set, Lees-McRae had a hitting percentage of .286 to capture the frame at 25-18 and led in the match with two set victories.
Backer and Marsans combined for a block at 10-5 in the fourth set and the Bobcats maintained their three-point lead off a kill by Marsans. Peter put Lees-McRae up 23-18 after an ace and the Bobcats captured the match victory in four sets on the afternoon.
Carlos Guerrero collected ten kills on the afternoon for Emmanuel and Jayden Young followed with eight kills. Henrik Westhoff had 23 assists and Guerrero also added seven digs in the contest.
