Gilreath, Moreno, and Ney combine for 41 kills to lift Women’s Volleyball past Emory & Henry in five
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Hailey Gilreath, Natasha Colon Moreno, and Olivia Ney combined for 41 kills, while Carlee Allbaugh nearly matched a career-high with 50 set assists, to lead the Lees-McRae women’s volleyball team to a thrilling five-set victory over Emory & Henry to open the King (Tenn.) Tournament last week.
Lees-McRae def. Emory & Henry, 3-2 (29-27, 25-21, 17-25, 12-25, 15-9) at the Student Center Complex, improving LMC’s mark to 2-3 overall.
Gilreath finished with a team-high and season-high 19 kills to lead the Bobcats, while Moreno notched her first double-double of the season with 13 kills and 14 digs.
Allbaugh posted her fourth-consecutive double-double with 50 set assists and 14 digs.
Ney tallied nine kills and three block assists, while Lauren Xayavong finished with a team-high 23 digs.
Kaden Hill and Bre Adamson also added seven kills and 11 digs, respectively.
Both teams traded runs for the majority of the first set until the Bobcats used a pair of kills by Hill to even the score at 27-27.
Lees-McRae utilized a pair of final miscues by the Wasps to clinch a 29-28 win in set one.
The Bobcats sprinted out of the gates in set two to claim an early 6-0 lead and closed the set with a pair of kills by Moreno, an ace by Adamson, and a final kill by Gilreath to claim a 25-21 win in the second frame.
Emory & Henry responded by winning the third set with a 25-17 score and forcing a fifth set with a 25-12 win in set four.
Lees-McRae closed on an 11-3 run in the fifth set, fueled by a pair of aces by Xayavong and three kills by Ney, to claim a 15-9 win in the final set to clinch the non-conference win.
Both teams finished with eight aces, with the Wasps earning a slim 57-56 edge in kills.
Carley Williams finished with a game-high 21 kills to pace the Wasps, while Paige Halcrow chipped in 30 set assists.
Döring, Rails and Stocker lead Men’s and Women’s Cycling on final day at King University
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Maria Döring and Mady Rails finished third and fifth, respectively in the XC Women’s Collegiate A race, while Mike Stocker paced the men’s team with a sixth-place finish in the XC Men’s Collegiate A race, to lead the Lees-McRae men’s and women’s cycling programs on the final day of the ACCC/SECCC King University Mountain Bike Dual Conference Race on Sept. 12.
Döring closed out her successful weekend by crossing third in the XC Women’s Collegiate A race, followed closely by Rails who finished fifth. Zoe Eckman tallied a seventh-place finish in the A race, while Gabby Vides-Barry crossed 11th.
Stocker led the men’s cycling team by finishing sixth in the XC Men’s Collegiate A race on Sept. 12. Josh Foley and Chase VanDeursen were next two Bobcats to finish the race, crossing 12th and 13th, respectively.
The Bobcats will have a weekend to rest and recover, before returning to competition on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Ky.
Men’s Soccer falls short against Tusculum, 4-2
BANNER ELK – Freshman Gray Smith (Pinehurst, N.C. / Pinecrest) and sophomore Nate Phillips (Kingston Springs, Tenn. / Fairview) both scored their first goals of the 2021 season, but it was not enough as visiting Tusculum scored two goals in each half to earn a 4-2 non-conference victory on Tate Field on Sept. 7.
Tusculum sprinted out of gates with a shot just five minutes into the contest and was rewarded by opening the game’s scoring in the eighth minute.
After a couple of scoring opportunities by the Bobcats over the next 16 minutes, the Pioneers extended its lead to 2-0 on a goal in the 24th minute.
Lees-McRae trimmed the deficit to 2-1 as Smith scored on a header off a free kick from Fletcher Dyson (Aylsham, Norfolk / Aylsham) with only 1:01 remaining in the first half.
The game took an interesting turn in the second half as Tusculum tallied three yellow cards in four minutes and pushed the lead back to 3-1 with a goal in the 59th minute.
After nearly 30 minutes of scoreless action, the Bobcats cut the led to one goal as Phillips took a shot that hit the crossbar, collected the loose ball, and pushed a shot past the Pioneer goalkeeper in the 87th minute. Tusculum used a miscue by the Lees-McRae defense to score only one second later on the opening kickoff and close out the game’s scoring.
Joshua Garvilla (St. Charles, Mo. / Francis Howell) tallied three saves in net for the Bobcats. Lees-McRae outshot Tusculum 22-13 (14-7 in shots-on-goal) and finished with a game-high eight corner kicks. Ignacio Alconchel delivered a hat trick to lead the Pioneers, with Xavi Sandoica also scoring. Bruno De Freitas finished with 11 saves in net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.