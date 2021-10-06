Men’s and Women’s Cycling clinch Southeastern Collegiate Cycling Conference (SECCC) Championship
BANNER ELK – The Lees-McRae College men’s and women’s cycling teams, under head coach Tim Hall, captured the Southeastern Collegiate Cycling Conference (SECCC) Championship on Sunday, Oct. 3. This marks the 14th straight season, with no championship season for mountain bike taking place in 2020-21 due to COVID-19, that the Bobcats have won the league title in the mountain bike discipline.
In individual conference results, LMC’s David Kahn placed second in the Men’s A Omnium, while teammates Mady Rails and Lauren Lopez placed second and third, respectively, in the Women’s A Omnium.
In the Men’s B Omnium, Cameron Locklear took top honors for the Bobcats. Kahn finished third in the Downhill Men’s Collegiate A competition, with Corey Jackson, Jack Gilbert, and Sam Kahn finishing fifth, sixth, and seventh, respectively.
Mady Rails crossed fourth in the STXC Women’s Collegiate A race, with Heidi Martin and Zoe Eckman finishing sixth and ninth, respectively.
Eckman also posted a fifth-place finish in the Downhill Women’s Collegiate A competition, while Gabby Vides-Barry and Lauren Lopez were seventh and eighth.
Mike Stocker was fourth in the STXC Men’s Collegiate A race, with Josh Foley crossing eighth.
Sam Morrison won the STXC Women’s Collegiate B race to lead, while Cameron Locklear crossed second in the STXC Men’s Collegiate B race.
Bailey LaPrade finished third in the Downhill Women’s Collegiate B/C competition. Locklear also was third in the Downhill Men’s Collegiate C competition.
For recaps from the first day of competition click to https://lmcbobcats.com/news/2021/10/2/mens-cycling-mens-cycling-posts-four-top-five-finishes-on-day-1-of-conference-championships.aspx and click to https://lmcbobcats.com/news/2021/10/2/womens-cycling-d-ring-rails-and-eckman-post-top-five-finishes-to-pace-womens-cycling-on-first-day-of-conference-championships.aspx
The Bobcats will next compete in the Collegiate MTB Nationals, which will take place in Durango, Colo., on Oct. 14 to 17.
Todd’s second-half goal lifts Women’s Soccer past Chowan to extend winning streak, 1-0
MURFREESBORO, N.C. – Alexa Todd scored her fourth goal of the season, while Mallory Roughton earned her second consecutive save, to lead the Lees-McRae women’s soccer team to a 1-0 win over host Chowan to clinch its fourth win in a row. The Bobcats have now shut out its last four opponents, which is the longest streak since the 2013 season.
After a slow start to the contest, with only three shots in the first 16 minutes, Lees-McRae had one of their best scoring chances of the first half in the 39th minute as Priscilla Mawi’s shot was saved to hold the score at 1-1 at halftime.
The Bobcats finally broke the deadlock in the 60th minute as Todd received a pass from Porsche and took a dribble before scoring her fourth goal of the season. Todd had a pair of scoring chances late to extend the lead, with one being saved and the other hitting the post.
Lees-McRae’s defense held strong in the closing minutes to earn the conference win.
The Bobcats held a 12-7 edge in shots, a 4-0 advantage in shots-on-goal, and tallied 12 corner kicks.
Allison Traub made three saves for the Hawks.
The Bobcats will travel to Francis Marion for 2 p.m. match on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Lees-McRae’s Geckler named Conference Carolinas Men’s Cross Country Freshman of the Month
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Lees-McRae College’s Max Geckler has been named the Conference Carolinas Men’s Cross Country Freshman of the Month for September of 2021. Geckler, who joins the Bobcats from Wake Forest, North Carolina, has had an outstanding start to his freshman campaign by posting 8k times that rank in the top-25 in all three races so far this season.
Geckler, a freshman English major, posted his season-best time of 25:22.53 at the Queen City Invitational on Sept. 24, which was the third-fastest 8k time in program history. He also owns the 19th and 21st-fastest times in program history as well, running those times at the Fire Tower Project Meet (26:36.88) on Sept. 17 and at the Covered Bridge Meet (26:37.72) on Sept. 3 respectively. The freshman has led all Bobcat runners in all three of the meets this season.
Geckler and the Bobcats will next compete in the Royals Challenge on Friday, Oct. 8, in Charlotte in the team’s final tune-up before competing at the Conference Carolinas Championships, which begins on Friday, Oct. 22.
Women’s Swimming competes in season-opening King Early Season Invite
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Anastasia Johnson posted a fourth-place finish in the 100 fly, while four other Bobcats finished in the top-10 of their respective individual events, to lead the Lees-McRae women’s swimming team at the King University Early Season Invite to open their 2021-22 season.
Johnson touched fourth in the 100 fly with a time of 1:00.84, while Fanny Courbot tallied a pair of sixth-place finishes in the 100 (1:09.69) and 200 breast (2:33.95).
Taylor Simmons and Tate Abbott finished eighth in the 1650 free (19:06.40) and 100 (54.83) respectively, with Abbott also touching 10th in the 50 free (25.07).
Guillermina Rentsch posted an 11th-place finish in the 100 back (1:02.98).
The medley relay teams of Rentsch, Courbot, Johnson and Abbott touched sixth in the 200 (1:54.33) and seventh in the 400 (4:10.09).
The free relay teams of Abbott, Simmons, Kayla Fleming and Lucia Ruchti finished sixth in the 200 (1:42.58) and eighth in the 400 (3:48.35).
The Bobcats will host King in a dual meet on Saturday, Oct. 9, in Boone. The competition will begin at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.