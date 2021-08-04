Women’s Soccer unveils 2021 schedule with 12 appearances on Tate Field
BANNER ELK – The Lees-McRae women’s soccer program, under head coach Cally Morrill, will open the season with pair of scrimmages at Lenoir-Rhyne on Wednesday, Aug. 18, and at home against South Carolina State on Sunday, Aug. 22, before opening the regular season at home against Mars Hill on Thursday, Sept. 2.
The entirety of the team’s non-conference schedule will be played on Tate Field, including games against USC-Aiken on Saturday, Sept. 4, Concord on Tuesday, Sept. 7, Carolina University on Saturday, Sept. 11, and Shaw on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
The Bobcats will open the Conference Carolinas regular season on Saturday, Sept. 18 with a home game against conference newcomer UNC Pembroke. Conference home contests include Erskine on Saturday, Sept. 25 (Homecoming), Belmont Abbey on Tuesday, Oct. 12, North Greenville on Tuesday, Oct. 19, Barton on Saturday, Oct. 23, and against Southern Wesleyan on Saturday, Oct. 30.
The Conference Carolinas Fall Women’s Soccer Championships will start with the first-round action on Wednesday, Nov. 3, with the quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 6. Semifinals and Finals action will take place at the Florence Soccer Complex on Nov. 12 to 14.
Conference Carolinas returns to JDL Fast Track for 2022 Indoor Track & Field Championships
WINSTON-SALEM – Conference Carolinas will return to the JDL Fast Track for its 2022 Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships.
“We are excited to be able to return to JDL Fast Track for our Indoor Track & Field Championships in 2022,” Commissioner Chris Colvin said. “It is a top-notch facility in a fantastic location that allows us to showcase our tremendous student-athletes in track & field.”
The 2022 Conference Carolinas Indoor Track & Field Championships will expand in the 2021-22 academic year with the competition now a two-day event. The Championships are slated to get underway on Sunday, Feb. 20. The team champions will be determined after a full day of competition on Monday, Feb. 21.
“We are excited to host the Conference Carolinas Indoor Track & Field Championships for the ninth time and to support these athletes on their quest for excellence,” Craig Longhurst of JDL Fast Track said.
