Cycling signs Elias Dietrich as fourth recruit in 2021-22 recruiting class
BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae Head Cycling Coach Tim Hall announces the fourth member of his 2021-22 recruiting class with the signing of student-athlete Elias Dietrich (Covington, Ga.) on Friday, Dec. 4. Dietrich joins Sam Morrison (Jacksonville, Fla.), Corey Jackson (Basye, Va.) and Izzy Weinberg (Malvern, Pa.) as cyclists set to join the program in the fall of 2021.
Dietrich, who comes to Banner Elk from Newton County Career Academy (Alcovy High School), will join the Bobcats as both the 2020 Georgia Road and Cyclocross Champion. In addition to being a part of both the Mission Devo Cycling team and Grayson Area Composite team of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) program, Dietrich was also the winner of the University of Georgia’s Certificate of Merit award and graduated with honors.
“I chose Lees-McRae because of the family aspect I found within the college,” said Dietrich. “To be a part of a top-tier collegiate cycling program and have access to great educational opportunities made this an easy choice. I love the beautiful environment that surrounds the college, which perfectly fits my love for the outdoors.”
Dietrich plans on studying Criminal Justice when enrolling at Lees-McRae College next fall and is interested in joining the honors program.
Men’s cross country picked third in Conference Carolinas preseason poll
GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Lees-McRae men’s cross country team has been selected to finish third in the 2020-21 Conference Carolinas Preseason Poll, the league office announced on Thursday, Dec. 3. Senior Tristin Bertie (Cleveland, Ga./White County), junior Garrett Ybarra (San Antonio, Texas/Earl Warren) and sophomore Elias Zajicek (Pittsburgh, Pa./Chartiers Valley) were all recognized as Preseason Athletes to Watch.
Emmanuel (76 votes) received four first-place votes to claim the top spot in the poll ahead of Mount Olive (71), who won each of the previous eight Conference Carolinas Championships. Lees-McRae rounded out the top-three in the poll with 55 votes. The preseason poll was voted on by the league’s head coaches.
Bertie enters the 2020-21 campaign as a returning All-Conference runner, after finishing eighth at the championship meet in 2019 by posting the 13th-fastest time in program history (26:28.2). Ybarra and Zajicek who finished 17th and 21st respectively in the Conference Carolinas Championship meet, are poised to make a statement at this year’s championship meet.
The 2020-21 Conference Carolinas Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships are scheduled to be held at Frank Liske Park in Concord on Friday, Jan. 29. To stay up-to-date with any additional meets or schedule changes, click to https://lmcbobcats.com/sports/mens-cross-country/schedule.
Women’s indoor track & field ranked seventh in Conference Carolinas Preseason Poll
GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Lees-McRae women’s indoor track & field team has been picked to finish seventh in the 2020-21 Conference Carolinas Preseason Poll, the league office announced on Wednesday, Dec. 2. Junior Britney Augustin (North Port, Fla./Charlotte), sophomore Deanna Betzer (New Columbia, Pa./Milton Area) and senior Mya Roberts (Burlington, N.C./Hugh M. Cummings) have been selected as Preseason Athletes to Watch.
Mount Olive secured the top spot in the poll by capturing six first-place votes en route to 95 total points. Southern Wesleyan (88) tallied two first-place votes for second place, while North Greenville closed out the top-three with 76 points. The preseason poll was voted on by the league’s head coaches.
Augustin looks to continue to write her name in the history books as she enters her third year at Lees-McRae by holding every Bobcat indoor sprint record, as well as being an All-Conference Carolinas and All-Region performer last season. Betzer looks poised for a strong indoor season after finishing in the top-five in both the 5000m and 3000m runs at the championship meet last year, while Roberts, who holds both the indoor records for the weight throw and shot put, will look to take the next step in her final season in Banner Elk. For more information on last year’s conference championship, click to https://lmcbobcats.com/news/2020/2/23/2_23_2020_193.aspx.
Head Men’s and Women’s Track & Field Coach Ley Fletcher announced the addition of eight newcomers to his 2020-21 recruiting class on Aug. 17. The newest class of Bobcats include Claire Butcher (Asheville, N.C./A.C. Reynolds), Za’isha Fraser (Pensacola, Fla./Pine Forest), Nyla Laster (Pensacola, Fla./Pine Forest), Kaylee Sutton (Elkton, Fla./Pedro Menendez) and Haudie Mae Whitston (St. Cloud, Fla./St. Cloud). The recruiting class also includes Jocelyn Alexander (Jacksonville, N.C./Northside), Megan Deal (Salisbury, N.C./Jesse Carson) and Josias Mickens (Baltimore, Md./Forest Park) who will be also competing for the cross country program.
Davinique Campbell (Brownsburg, Ind./Park Tutor), Madison Cantrell (Cleveland, Tenn./Bradley Central), Paiden Dula (Hickory, N.C./Fred T. Foard), Megan Guess (Mills River, N.C./West Henderson), Kaela Kelley (Winston-Salem, N.C./Parkland Magnet School), McKenzie Lawrence (Lenoir, N.C./Hibriten), Jessica Reeves (Morganton, N.C./Draughn), Mikali Smith (York, S.C./York Comprehensive), Leah Ward (Hampstead, N.C./Topsail), Aliah Williams (North Branch, Minn./Chisago Lakes) and Bayle Wood (Roaring River, N.C./Elkin) all rejoin the Bobcats for the 2020-21 season and are looking to take the next step toward joining the All-Conference selections.
LMC is scheduled to open the season on Sunday, Jan. 24, at the JDL Fast is Flat Classic in Winston-Salem. The Bobcats are next schedules to compete in the Mondo College Invitational and the Winston-Salem College Classic on Jan. 30 and Feb. 14, respectively. The 2021 Conference Carolinas Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships are scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 21 in Winston-Salem.
