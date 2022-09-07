Women's soccer suffers setback after late goal by Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Lees-McRae women's soccer traveled to the campus of Newberry College, where the Wolves handed the Bobcats the 1-0 loss after a goal in the 88th minute of action.
Newberry connected on a free kick after a yellow card was handed out to Kat Stiles in the 87th minute of play. Newberry's Vanessa Baird found the back of the net off an assist by Rizza Songco.
Taylor Barrineau and Hannah Davies each had two shots on the evening, with Davies registering the only shot on goal for the Bobcats. Mallory Roughton recorded one save on the night for Lees-McRae.
Jaidyn Jacobs tallied six shots in the contest for the Wolves, with one shot on target as Baird scored the game-winning goal for Newberry.
Kalee Opalka matched Roughton with one save in goal for the Wolves.
Lees-McRae kicks off Conference Carolinas action on Wednesday, Sept. 7, with a contest against Belmont Abbey in Belmont. The match for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff.
Betzer shatters school record as women's cross country takes part in Covered Bridge Run
BOONE — Deanna Betzer of Lees-McRae women's cross country set a new school record on Sept. 2 with a time of 18:54.69 at the Covered Bridge Run. The record was held by Amanda Cook since 1999.
Betzer started the fall campaign with a new school record as the senior raced to a time of 18:54.69. The previous school record stood since 1999 with Cook's time at 19:00.
Campbell Dille followed Betzer with a time of 20:01.90, which is 20th all-time in school history, and Maddie Quinn clocked in a time of 20:22.70. Kaylee Kraver and Kaitlyn Rowe rounded out the scoring for the Bobcats in times of 21:13.84 and 21:15.36, respectively.
Florida State took first-place honors as a team while High Point's Lindsey Ickes finished first individually in a time of 16:51.15.
The Bobcats will head to Spartanburg, SC, to compete in the Converse Kickoff Classic on September 17.
Watts, Dyson pace men’s soccer past Tusculum for non-conference win, 2-1
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – Harrison Watts and Fletcher Dyson both scored their fourth goals on the season, while Joshua Garvilla made a game-high eight saves, to lead the Lees-McRae men's soccer team to their second consecutive victory with a 2-1 win at Tusculum on Sept. 2.
After a scoreless first 35 minutes of action, Dyson converted a penalty kick in the 35th minute for his fourth goal on the season and gave the Bobcats a 1-0 lead. Lees-McRae had a pair of corner kicks in the final five minutes and a shot by Bryce Hamilton that nearly extended the lead, but the score remained 1-0 at halftime.
The Bobcats doubled their lead just five minutes into the second half as Watts collected a through ball from Dyson and beat the keeper at the top of the box for his fourth goal of the season.
Tusculum had numerous chances late in the contest to draw level by timely defensive stops by the Bobcats' back line and timely saves by Garvilla gave Lees-McRae the non-conference victory.
The Pioneers held a 15-9 shots advantage and a 10-4 edge in shots-on-goal in the contest.
Bruno De Freitas made two saves in net for the Pioneers.
The Bobcats will open Conference Carolinas play on Wednesday, Sept. 7, as it visits Belmont Abbey at 7 p.m.
Pierce leads men's cross country in Covered Bridge Run
BOONE — Lees-McRae men's cross country got its season underway at the Covered Bridge Run hosted by Appalachian State University on Friday night. Brennen Pierce led the way for Lees-McRae after finishing in a time of 27:30.55.
Pierce crossed the line in a time of 27:30.55 which finished in 71st place amongst runners from the division I and II levels of the NCAA. Colin Henry followed Pierce for the Bobcats in a time of 27:56.67 and Max Geckler rounded out the top three for Lees-McRae with a time of 28:19.63.
Silas Arendash clocked in a time of 28:56.18 and freshman Isaac Reyna rounded out the scoring times with 29:08.63.
Florida State won the overall team title with Seminole Ferghal Curtin earning first place in the meet with a time of 24:52.05.
The Bobcats will head to Spartanburg, SC, on September 17 to compete in the Converse Kickoff Classic.
