Ehresman sets school record in shot put as indoor track and field competes at John Weaver Invitational
BOONE – Joshua Ehresman set a new school record on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 3, in the shot put after posting a throw of 13.95 meters as the Lees-McRae men’s and women’s track and field teams got their indoor seasons under way at the John Weaver Invitational in Boone.
Ehresman broke Joe Daher’s shot put with a throw of 13.95m on his third attempt this afternoon as the Fort Mill, S.C. native placed ninth in his first collegiate competition.
Rien Freeman collected a fourth-place finish in the Men’s 3000 Meter Run after being clocked in at 9:39.47 on the day. Corimonte Eatmon just missed on placing in the finals of the 400 Meter Dash after posting a time of 53.57 which was good for 12th on the day.
Lora Dillon also started with a solid collegiate debut in the Long Jump after clearing a height of 5.35m on her first attempt. The Clayton native earned an eighth-place finish for the jump.
Symone Taylor registered a time of 46 seconds in the 300 Meter Dash, which led the Bobcats in the sprints. Dillon also took the track in the 55m Dash with a time of 7.64 seconds and Taylor followed in 7.90 seconds. Eshone Cofield-Jackson recorded a time of 7.95 seconds to round out Lees-McRae in the race.
Lees-McRae will compete in the ETSU Invitational in Johnson City, Tenn., beginning on Friday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Gardner’s 22 points not enough as men’s basketball drops 91-83 affair to Chowan
MURFREESBORO – Drew Gardner scored a season-high 22 points on 8-16 from the field as Lees-McRae men’s basketball dropped a 91-83 contest to Chowan on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 3.
Jaylin Stewart got the Bobcats on the board with 16:07 left in the first half as Lees-McRae trailed 8-2 heading into the first media timeout. Gardner knocked his first triple of the game to cut the deficit to three, but Chowan pushed the lead back to six at the 14:23 mark.
The Bobcats went on an 8-0 run to take the 23-19 lead after a three by Timon Jones with 9:10 remaining in the first, but Chowan answered with a ten-point run after a three-point play by Preston Le Gassick made the score 32-28.
Lees-McRae continued the back-and-forth contest with a lead of its own after a made free throw by Williams Onyeodi, as the Bobcats regained the lead at 43-42.
In the second half, the Bobcats grew its lead to five points after a jumper by Brandon Brown with 17:14 remaining in the contest. Chowan went on a 6-0 run after a made layup by RJ Wilson at the 13:58 mark. Chowan staked out to a 68-63 advantage with 10:24 left in regulation as the Hawks held off Lees-McRae win 91-83.
Gardner posted a game-high 22 points after going 8-of-16 from the floor and making four three-pointers for the Bobcats. Timon Jones joined Gardner in double figures with 16 on 5-of-7 from three-point range.
Lees-McRae shot 43.1% (31-of-72) from the field with 13 triples and 8-of-11 from the free-throw line. The Bobcats scored 46 points off the bench and had 29 points off 20 Chowan turnovers.
Christian Koonce led Chowan on the day with 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting and three steals. Chase Barnett followed with 17 points and six rebounds as Le Gassick tallied 11 points. Isaac Hipolyte recorded 10 points and hauled in seven rebounds for Chowan.
Chowan went 44.4% (32-of-72) from the field, with nine three-pointers ands recorded 26 second-chance points off 20 offensive rebounds.
Lees-McRae men’s basketball returns to the McNair and Debi Tornow Court on Thursday, Dec. 8, for a non-conference matchup with Johnson (Tenn.). The game is slated to tip off at 7 p.m. in Banner Elk.
Women’s basketball falls 69-50 at Chowan
MURFREESBORO – Jala Holloman led Lees-McRae women’s basketball for the second consecutive game in points with 15 on four three-pointers as the Bobcats suffered the 69-50 loss at Chowan in Conference Carolinas play on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Chowan jumped out to a 13-2 lead to start the first quarter, but Lees-McRae closed the deficit to six points after a made basket by Olivia King to end the quarter at 18-12.
Aurora Roberts collected a layup with 6:43 remaining in the first half to cut the Hawks’ advantage to two points. Chowan went into the halftime break with the 34-27 edge after a three-point play via Destiny Robinson.
The Hawks pushed their lead back to double digits in the third quarter after the Bobcats got within seven points at the 1:47 mark. Chowan closed on a 7-0 run to claim the 56-42 advantage.
In the fourth quarter, Chowan held the Bobcats to eight points to secure the 69-50 win.
Holloman scored 15 points on 4-of-11 shooting and recorded five rebounds in the game. Roberts followed with 11 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Bobcats after going 4-of-6 from the free-throw line.
Lees-McRae went 18-of-59 (30.5%) from the floor with six three-pointers and 8-of-13 from the charity stripe. The Bobcats turned the ball over 20 times on the afternoon which led to 23 points off turnovers for Chowan.
Destiny Robinson paced Chowan in the contest with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting to go along with 10 boards. Demetria Bland followed with 12 points and Aniah Patterson and Brittany Wilcox each had 10 points in the Hawks’ 69-50 victory.
Lees-McRae returns to the court Saturday, Dec. 10, for a conference matchup with Belmont Abbey in Belmont. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.