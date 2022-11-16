Stigler collects All-Conference Carolinas Third Team honors
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Conference Carolinas announced its Fall 2022 women's volleyball all-conference teams and major award winners on Thursday, Nov. 10, honoring Sydney Stigler of Lees-McRae as a member of the All-Conference Carolinas third team.
Stigler, a freshman Business Administration major from Cincinnati, Ohio, was named to the All-Conference Carolinas third team after leading the Bobcats in the categories of kills (295), kills per set (2.89), and points (344). Stigler was ranked No. 11 in kills in the conference with 295 and was named the Conference Carolinas Women's Volleyball Freshman of the Month in October after posting five double-doubles in 12 matches.
Stigler finished the 2022 campaign with 344 points which also ranked No. 11 in the conference as the Bobcats received the No. 4 seed in the Conference Carolinas Women's Volleyball Championship last week. Stigler had a season-high 24 kills in a five-set contest with Erskine on Oct. 14 and recorded a season-best 21 digs in a four-set victory at Converse on Oct. 15.
Wall named Conference Carolinas Men's Swimmer of the Week for second time in 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lees-McRae men's swimming sophomore Josh Wall earned Conference Carolinas Men's Swimmer of the Week honors for the second time this season after the Bobcats posted wins against Lenoir-Rhyne and Catawba over the weekend. Wall collected victories in three events on Nov. 5.
Wall, a Business major from Raleigh, paced Lees-McRae after posting victories in the 100 Yard Butterfly (52.78) and the 200 Yard Fly (2:01.05). Wall also placed second in the 200 Yard Free in a time of 1:45.64 and was part of the winning 400 Yard Free Relay in a time of 3:14.89.
Wall was tabbed the Conference Carolinas Men's Swimmer of the Week on Oct. 19 after five individual victories in their opening weekend wins against Emory & Henry and the University of the Cumberlands. Wall took first place in those meets in the 100 Yard Butterfly, 100 Meter Fly, 200 Yard Fly, 200 Yard IM, and the 200 Meter Freestyle. Wall joined his fellow Bobcats in the 400 Yard Medley Relay win after posting a time of 3:31.24.
The Bobcats recorded a 132-123 meet victory over Lenoir-Rhyne in Hickory on Nov. 5 and also won 159-95 over Catawba in the tri-meet with the two South Atlantic Conference members.
Men's Volleyball releases 2023 schedule
BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae men's volleyball head coach Sam Albus has announced the 2023 season for the Bobcats. Lees-McRae will play in 22 contests on the season and 12 matches will be played on the McNair & Debi Tornow Court with the season debut on Jan. 21 with Limestone.
Lees-McRae will open the season with two home contests with Limestone on Jan. 21 and St. Andrews on Jan. 28. The Bobcats will then head to Phoenix, Arizona to face Grand Canyon University twice on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The Green and Gold will return home to begin a four-match home stand with Conference Carolinas member Erskine on Feb. 10. Lees-McRae rounds out the month of February with road matchups with Barton (Feb. 24) and Mount Olive (Feb. 25).
At the start of March, the Bobcats will welcome Queens (N.C.) on March 2 and Randolph-Macon on the fourth in non-conference matchups. Lees-McRae returns to league play on March 14 when the Bobcats host North Greenville in Banner Elk. The Bobcats close the month of March with a contest against Mount Olive on the 31st.
In the month of April, Lees-McRae closes the home slate with a match with Barton on April 1 and a home finale with Belmont Abbey on April 5. The Bobcats end regular season play and league action at King on April 13.
The Conference Carolinas Men's Volleyball Championship quarterfinals will be played at the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds on April 18 before the semifinals and final will be hosted in Bristol, Tenn., on April 21 and 22.
