VALDESE — With a full week between conference contests, the Avery varsity boys basketball team returned to the court on Friday, Jan. 20, by paying a visit to the Draughn Wildcats. The evening was designated as Senior Night at Draughn, and despite the home team still having multiple home games remaining on its schedule, the visiting Vikings hoped to play the role of spoiler as the home team recognized its senior student-athletes prior to tipoff.
Avery entered the matchup looking for a regular season sweep over Draughn following an 82-58 blowout win in Newland on December 16. In this matchup, however, the Wildcats set the early tone in opening up an early lead, weathering a Viking second-half comeback to earn a 53-45 win in a low-scoring defensive affair.
Much of the Vikings’ offensive output in the contest, all but 12 points to be precise, came from the hands of only two players, as Mason Bailey poured in a team-high 23 points and teammate Landon Ingham added 10 points.
Draughn sprinted out to the early first quarter lead behind three-point baskets from Zaydin Pritchard and Braydon Vess, along with buckets from D’Andre Moore and Eli Pritchard. Avery managed only a Lukas Hughes basket and three Ingham points, as the home team took a 13-5 lead after one quarter.
The Wildcats extended its lead to double figures during the second quarter with a balanced offensive attack. Six different Wildcats scored at least two points during the period, while Avery’s offense continued to sputter. Bailey provided a boost with a pair of three-pointers in the second quarter and eight of the 10 Viking points in the period. By the end of the half, the Wildcats held a comfortable lead of a dozen points at 27-15.
As the second half got under way, the duo of Bailey and Ingham began to consistently score on the Wildcats defense. The Vikings opened the third quarter on an 11-2 run over the first three minutes to force a Draughn timeout with the Wildcat lead whittled down to just three points at 29-26. DHS answered the Avery spurt with its own 8-1 run to again stretch its advantage to double digits at 37-27. Bailey scored seven in the third quarter, as Ingham also netted three baskets and seven points for the period, but Draughn carried a 40-33 advantage into the final eight minutes of play.
The Big Red mounted a final charge to again catch the Wildcats, using a 6-0 scoring spurt to open the fourth quarter to draw to within 40-39 with 6:19 left in the contest. Draughn took a timeout to stop the momentum and, as with the previous Viking rally, the Wildcats answered with its own 8-0 run over a three-plus-minute span to again give themselves breathing room on the scoreboard and a 48-39 lead.
Down the stretch of the game’s final two minutes, the Wildcats refused to give Avery the help needed at the free-throw line to cut into its lead. Eli Tillery and Vess each netted a pair of free throws in the waning moments to help the home team preserve an eight-point win.
Avery struggled against the Draughn defense, making just 16-of-56 shooting from the floor (28.6 percent) including just 2-for-21 from 3-point range, while Draughn connected on 32.6 percent (15-for-46) from the floor, and 3-of-14 from 3-point range for the game. The Vikings forced 14 Draughn turnovers, but also committed 10 turnovers in the matchup.
Bailey added eight rebounds to go with his 23 points, while Ingham added three rebounds and two blocked shots. Lukas Hughes chipped in with eight points and two assists, while Landon Hughes and Elijah Holtsclaw scored two points each.
Elijah Tillery led Draughn with 13 points, along with six rebounds. Moore added 12 points with three assists and two rebounds. Vess added nine points, with eight points from Zaydin Pritchard and seven points and 11 rebounds from Luke Rector before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Avery falls to 10-7 overall, with a 4-3 mark in conference play. The Vikings return home for a pair of matchups this week, hosting NC School of Science and Math (Morganton) for a home matchup early in the week before returning to conference action with a game in Viking Gym on Friday, Jan. 27, against conference leader Mountain Heritage.
