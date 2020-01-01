The Cloudland boys basketball program started the Action Athletics Christmas Tournament at Sullivan North in a big way, but was unable to keep the momentum going on the second day.
The ‘Landers captured a 64-53 victory over Cumberland Gap to open the tournament, but fell to defending tournament champion Sullivan South 89-72 to fall into the losers bracket.
Against Cumberland Gap, the ‘Landers jumped out early.
Hunter Shell got things started for CHS as the ‘Landers took an 18-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, and maintained a 32-23 lead at the half. Cumberland Gap started chewing at the CHS lead in the third quarter.
The ‘Landers, however, turned back the Panthers rally to preserve the win.
Shell finished with 25 points, while Elijah Blair had 12 points. Conner Birchfield and Bentley Gilbert had nine points apiece.
Against South, Cloudland kept pace early on.
With key shots from Garrison Julian, Cloudland closed the gap back to seven points at the end of the first quarter and Birchfield scored seven points in the second quarter to help CHS trim the lead to 38-32 at the half.
The Rebels, however, started to methodically pull away in the second half with a balanced effort that saw five players reach double figures scoring.
Birchfield led Cloudland with 22 points, while Blair finished with 15 points. Julian added 14 points to the CHS cause. Hunter Shell ended the night with 11 points and Hayden Shell tallied six points in the game.
