The Cloudland basketball programs returned to District 1-A action in a big way.
Both teams picked up a pair of wins in district action as the Cloudland boys held on for a 56-52 win over Unaka before upsetting University High in a 79-64 win, while the Lady ‘Landers captured a 48-38 win at Unaka and rolled to a 54-19 victory over University High.
Cloudland 56, Unaka 52 (boys)
The ‘Landers picked up a thrilling road win on Stoney Creek.
Cloudland took an 11-5 lead early on before Unaka trimmed it to three points at the break. The teams traded shots and key possessions in the second half. However, the ‘Landers were able to hold on in the closing seconds.
Bentley Gilbert had 16 points to pace CHS. Hunter Shell and Elijah Blair had 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Cloudland 79, University High 64 (boys)
Cloudland defended home court with a key District 1-A victory by upsetting University High — who had won five of their last six games.
Blair set the tone early as he powered CHS to a 13-13 tie after a quarter of play, and then helped CHS outscore the Bucs 21-11 in the second control to take control. The junior Blair scored 14 points in the third quarter as Cloudland pulled away to secure the win.
Blair finished with 32 points. Hayden Shell scored 18 points, while Conner Birchfield had 10 points.
Cloudland 48, Unaka 38 (girls)
The Lady ‘Landers saw Jasmine Birchfield lead the way to an important road win.
Cloudland held a seven-point lead at the half, and maintained the advantage for most of the second half to secure the win.
Birchfield finished with 22 points. Gracie Freeman and Kenzie Birchfield had seven and five points, respectively.
Cloudland 54, University High 19 (girls)
The Lady ‘Landers left no doubt against the Lady Bucs.
Cloudland took a 22-0 lead in the first quarter, and kept the pressure on to take a 36-1 lead into the half.
Birchfield scored 14 points to lead the way. Freeman tallied 10 points in the game, while Mandy Benfield added 10 points for the Cloudland cause.
