It was a rough week for the Cloudland basketball programs.
The ‘Landers dropped a pair of games with a 64-50 loss to North Greene and a 61-39 loss to Sullivan North. The Cloudland girls fell 51-40 to North Greene in a District 1-A clash.
The Cloudland girls also received a forfeit as Sullivan North was unable to play due to limited roster numbers.
North Greene 51, Cloudland 40 (girls)
Cloudland was unable to answer a late North Greene run in a clash for first place in the District 1-A race.
Cloudland battled back from an early 7-0 deficit with a quick 9-0 run. Key shots from Gracie Freeman and Kenzie Birchfield helped CHS take a 16-14 advantage into the second quarter. The second quarter was a game of runs as Cloudland used a late run to take a 29-23 lead at the break.
North Greene, however, started the third quarter to take a 34-31 advantage, but Cloudland fought back. After the teams traded shots in the opening minutes of the fourth, the Lady ‘Landers was unable to snap a NG run to end the game.
K. Birchfield led CHS with nine points. Mandy Benfield and Freeman scored eight points. Heaven Caraway added six points.
North Greene 64, Cloudland 50 (boys)
Cloudland was unable to answer a second-half surge from the Huskies.
The ‘Landers erased an early deficit in the first quarter before another NG used a run of its own to end the first quarter and take a 13-6 advantage. Cloudland quickly closed the gap to open the second and NG held a 26-23 halftime lead after a back-and-forth quarter.
North Greene, however, took full control in the third with a 10-0 run in the midpoint of the quarter. From there, Cloudland was unable to answer with a run of their own.
Bentley Gilbert had 13 points to pace the CHS attack. Hunter Shell scored 12 points, while Hayden Shell and Conner Birchfield had eight and seven points.
Sullivan North 61, Cloudland 39 (boys)
The ‘Landers were unable to keep pace with the North offense.
After Sullivan North jumped out to a double-digit in the first quarter, Shell and Birchfield hit shots to spark the CHS offense, but CHS was unable to make a dent into the SN advantage.
Cloudland was unable to mount a run in the second half despite a hard fought effort.
Shell led Cloudland with 14 points. Birchfield added 13 points, while Elijah Blair had six points.
