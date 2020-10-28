ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — It was a tale of two halves for the Cloudland football team on Friday, Oct. 23.
The ‘Landers were unable to keep pace in the second half in a 35-8 loss to Johnson County on Homecoming at Orr Field. Cloudland with the loss falls to 5-3 on the season, while the Longhorns improved to 4-4.
It was a back-and-forth battle in the opening stages.
After Johnson County opened the scoring with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Conor Simcox to Ethan Bower, Cloudland quickly went to work using its running attack. The ‘Landers found the end zone when Seth Birchfield crossed the goal line with a 1-yard run.
CHS tied the game at 8-8 as Bentley Gilbert caught a Chase Shell pass in the end zone for the conversion.
The teams swapped punts going to the second quarter. Cloudland had a lengthy drive come up short midway through the quarter as they were stymied on a fourth-and-goal from just inside the 11-yard-line.
The ‘Landers defense, however, kept Johnson County from moving the ball and forced a punt, but Cloudland was unable to take advantage of great field position before the half.
Cloudland ran 32 plays in the first 24 minutes while limiting the Longhorns to just 12 plays.
Johnson County slowly started taking control in the second half.
The Cloudland offense was limited despite a hard-fought effort, and the Longhorn offense was able to get something going. The 8-8 tie score was broken with just more than five minutes remaining in the third quarter when Bower caught a 31-yard pass from Simcox to take a 14-8 lead into the fourth period.
In the final 12 minutes, Johnson County added another Simcox-to-Bower score in the opening minutes before Bower added an interception returned for a touchdown to put the game out of reach at 28-6.
The ‘Landers offense was unable to gain any momentum in the final quarter. JCHS saw Sam Mann score on a 12-yard run to cap the scoring.
Birchfield led Cloudland with 129 yards on 26 carries, while Coy Laney added 36 yards rushing and Shell added 54 passing yards to the ‘Landers ledger.
Bower finished with four Johnson County touchdowns, while Simcox was 8-for-11 passing with 97 yards.
CHS hosts Sullivan North in non-conference action this Friday, Oct. 30, at Orr Field.
