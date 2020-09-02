HAPPY VALLEY, Tenn. — The Cloudland football team was unable to open the 2020 season on a winning note despite a hard-fought effort.
The ‘Landers dropped a 34-18 decision to county rival Happy Valley on Aug. 29 on Warrior Hill. The game was played a week later than scheduled after all four county high schools saw practice shut down for two weeks earlier in the month.
The contest was a back-and-forth affair from the opening kick. The Warriors struck first on its opening possession as Matthew Bahn scored on a short touchdown, and HV then added the two-point conversion. Cloudland answered late in the first quarter as Chase Shell broke free for a 27-yard scamper and score. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful as CHS trailed 8-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Bahn and the Warriors extended their lead early in the second, but Cloudland once again answered in the closing minutes of the half. The ‘Landers embarked on an 11-play drive that ended when Seth Birchfield scored on a short touchdown with 17 seconds remaining to close Cloudland back to 14-12 at the half.
The third quarter saw Happy Valley extend its lead with two Bahn touchdowns. The ‘Landers, however, weren’t going to go down without a fight, as they marched down the field and scored on a three-yard run by Birchfield on the first play of the fourth quarter.
On the ensuing possession, Happy Valley regained momentum as Bahn scored his fifth touchdown on the night — the final one from 51 yards.
Birchfield had 104 yards on 27 carries to lead the Cloudland attack, while Gage McKinney had seven carries for 32 yards.
Bahn had 21 carries for 171 yards on the ground to lead Happy Valley.
The ‘Landers have added a game to its schedule, a trip to Cosby, for this Friday, Sept. 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
