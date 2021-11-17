ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — For the first time since 2002, the Cloudland football program is in the TSSAA State Quarterfinals.
The ‘Landers scored early and often to cruise to a 60-16 victory over Oakdale in the 2021 Class A Playoffs second round at Orr Field on November 12.
With the win, Cloudland advanced to host Coalfield at Orr Field in the third round. The winner of the Cloudland-Coalfield contest will host a state semifinal.
Against Oakdale, the Cloudland run game didn’t miss a beat.
Seth Birchfield scored his first of six touchdowns on the opening drive with a 38-yard run, and then added the two-point conversion for good measure.
Birchfield added a 27-yard touchdown later in the quarter, before Caleb Sluder found the end zone on a short run to give CHS a 22-0 after a quarter of play.
With scores from 25 and four yards out, respectively, in the second quarter, Birchfield pushed the Cloudland lead to 38-8 at the half.
The ‘Lander defense continued to leave no doubt by making Oakdale work for every yard.
CHS added an eight-yard Birchfield score in the third quarter and the senior running back added a 40-yard run early in the fourth to cap his night.
Gage McKinney caught a 35-yard pass from Camden Peppers to wrap up the Cloudland scoring.
Birchfield ended the game with 233 yards on 22 carries. Sluder added 21 carries for 133 yards, while Peppers went 3-of-5 passing for 46 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.