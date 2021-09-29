ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Cloudland football celebrated Homecoming 2021 in a big way.
The ‘Landers hit the gas pedal and never looked back in a 52-18 victory over Cosby at Orr Field on September 24. CHS improved to 3-0 in Region 1-A play and 4-1 on the year.
Cloudland opened the scoring midway through the quarter as Seth Birchfield ran into the end zone from 16 yards out to take a 6-0 lead. Cosby, however, used a long pass to even the score at 6-6.
From there, Cloudland took full control.
Birchfield found the end zone for the second time of the evening — this time from 33 yards — and the ‘Lander defense tightened up against the Eagle offense. Caleb Sluder extended the Cloudland lead to 22-6 as he raced 44 yards for a touchdown to close out the opening 12 minutes.
Birchfield opened the second quarter scoring with a three-yard touchdown, and Chase Shell found Gage McKinney for a 30-yard touchdown as Cloudland pushed the lead to 32 points before the midpoint of the second quarter.
Birchfield scored his fourth touchdown of the night with a 20-yard touchdown. That gave the ‘Landers a 46-6 lead at the half.
In the second half, the ‘Landers were able to play a plethora of younger players on both sides of the ball. Kyle Birchfield capped the Cloudland scoring with a four-yard run.
The Cloudland offense was paced by Sluder’s 132 yards on six carries, while S. Birchfield had 120 yards on 12 carries. Shell finished 4-of-6 with 58 passing yards.
Cloudland is slated to return to non-conference action on Oct. 1 as West Greene visits Orr Field. It will be the first meeting between the schools since 2010.
