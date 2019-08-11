ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — When looking at the 2019 edition of the Cloudland football team, it is important to look between the lines.
Cloudland will look to the offensive and defensive lines to lead the way to success on the field.
It is a transition year for the Cloudland program, as it will be first under head coach Glen White. White took over in April for Mike Lunsford after Lunsford’s retirement.
The longtime coach takes over a program that has went 18-6 the past two years and reached the second round of the TSSAA playoffs.
On the line, Cloudland returns four starters from last season — a group that paved the way for an outstanding year for running back Jordan Coffey. David Miler, Garrison Julian, Jed Childress and Eli Preswood are returning starters that will anchor the line. Senior Logan Johnson will take over the center position.
All five players will also look to see extensive playing time on the defensive line.
Cloudland has the tall task to fill the roll of Coffey, who was one of Northeast Tennessee’s top running backs the past two seasons.
The ‘Landers will feature three strong running backs in Triston Lacy, Conner Birchfield and Hunter Blair, each of the three bringing their own distinctive flair to the position.
CHS will also have a new quarterback under center as Hunter Shell will take over the position.
Cloudland’s Collin Morgan will look to play a pivotal role on both sides of the ball. The sophomore will be a big asset as tight end on the offensive side as well as linebacker in the defensive attack. Wyatt Julian will be the cog in the middle linebacker slot, as well as playing fullback on the offensive side.
Other wideouts that will play key roles in the CHS offensive attack are Damien Black, Chase Shell and Gage McKinney. Lacy and Birchfield will also see snaps at the wide receiver position.
The Cloudland coaching staff is also expecting Coy Laney and Seth Birchfield to contribute — especially on the defensive side.
The ‘Landers open 2019 on August 23 at Happy Valley.
