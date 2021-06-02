Linville Land Harbor 18-hole Ladies Golf Association
Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole ladies golfers were busy last week with a game featuring Individual Low Net action.
In the Red Flight, Elaine Johnson took top honors with a score of 64. Loey Grader finished as runner-up by carding a 69. Carol Cooley finished one stroke behind Grader with a round of 70, with Mo Welling placing fourth with a score of 71. Fifth-place was a tie between Diedre Garrard and Pamela Patrick, who each fired a round of 75.
In the Gold Flight, Jill McCarty shot the low round with a score of 71. Second place was tied between a pair of golfers, as both Ann Francis and Lin Benza carded a round of 74, while Ro Nocera placed fourth with a score of 75.
Closest to the Pin honors on Hole No. 7 went to Benza, while Closest to the Pin on Hole No. 13 went to Sharon Holloway.
