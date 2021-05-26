Linville Land Harbor 18-hole Ladies Golf Association
The Linville Land Harbor Ladies opened its season with
a game of Low Putts.
In the Red Flight, three individuals tied for top honors with 32 putts: Deidre Garrard, Peggy Wehunt, and Pamela Patrick. Placing fourth with 34 putts was Loey Grader.
In Gold Flight action, Ro Nocera placed first with 34 putts, with Sandi Hurd placing second with 35 putts. Third-place honors with 36 putts were shared by the trio of Ann Francis, Sara DeCarlo and Lin Benza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.