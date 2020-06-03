Linville Land Harbor 18-hole Ladies Golf Association
The Linville Land Harbor Ladies opened its season with an Individual Low Net, Low Gross tournament on May 28.
In the Red Flight, Kay Brooks earned low gross honors by firing an 89. Low net was earned by Pamela Patrick with a 65, with runner-up honors to Elaine Johnson with a score of 76.
In the Gold “A” Flight, Peggy Wehunt earned low gross victory with a 96. Low net top honors went to Sandy Hurd who shot an 85, with Anne Lynch earning runner-up honors by firing a score of 94.
In Gold “B” Flight action, Linda Owens was low gross, firing a score of 106. Lessie Smith was low net top scorer with a score of 79, with Lin Benza also scoring 79 to finish as runner-up.
