Linville Land Harbor 18-hole Ladies Golf Association
Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association continued action last week with a game of One Low Net Team competition.
The first-place finishers with a team low net score of 54 was the foursome of Sharon Holloway, Candace Hook, Sandi Hurd and Diana Cope. Finishing in second place two strokes behind was a tie between the team of Andrea Thurn, Sherry Hooper, Jill McCarty and Cathy Kaake and the group of Kellie Pearson, Mo Welling, Sherry Davenport and Pam Sabella.
The team of Loey Grader, Greta Baumann, Darlene Cook and Ro Nocera finished in fourth place with a score of 58.
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
On June 1, eight brave souls had a beautiful, sunny day for golf. The opening day is always a “scramble,” this year combining 9-hole players with the 18-hole players for conviviality. The two teams battled along until the turn when the 9-hole players left the game and the scramble fell apart.
It was still a great day to reconnect with friendly golf gals who haven’t played together for eight months. We welcomed one new member, Georgia Campbell from The Headwaters, who was good on her game for 18 holes.
Participants for Tuesday games need to sign up by the Sunday prior to that week’s match on the Women’s Golf bulletin board outside the Mt. Glen Pro Shop. Women playing in the 9-hole league should indicate with an asterisk after their name. Plan to have your bag on a cart and ready for “Circle Up” at 9 a.m. Pairings should be posted on our bulletin board at 8:45 a.m. Our tee time each Tuesday is a 9:18 a.m. shotgun start. The game on June 8 is Low Net & Low Gross. All women, regardless of membership at Mountain Glen, are welcome to join the MGWGA. Dues are $50 with a GHIN handicap required. Handicap dues are paid directly to the Pro Shop as an annual fee of $20.
The group also has four tee times each Thursday reserved for ladies only beginning at 9:18 a.m. Sign-up sheets are also on the board outside the Pro Shop with the four tee times listed, with a maximum of only 16 players allowed. Nine-hole players should sign up on the latter two tee times, and membership at MG or MGWGA are not required.
We ask that players please leafs off perfume on play days in consideration of those with allergies. To volunteer with Birdies and Chip-Ins, call Lynda Dowdell.
