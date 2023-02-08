Avery Lady Vikings varsity basketball looks to finish its regular season strong as it hits the final backstretch of the 2022-23 regular season, completing its final full week of games with three contests last week. Avery hosted and handled with ease the Lady Patriots of Madison High School in a home matchup in Viking Gym on January 31, then made a pair of road trips late in the week, dropping a road game at Rosman before winning a matchup at Owen to close the week.
Avery 55, Madison 34
NEWLAND — Avery received double-digit scoring efforts from a pair of its guards and used a strong opening to both halves to pull away for a 19-point win and sweep the season series with the Madison Lady Patriots.
Sophomore guard Maddy Barrett scored 14 points to lead the Big Red in the win, with 10 points from senior teammate Cora Lee Hollifleld. Khloe Burleson and Zoie McClarrin both fell just shy of double figures with eight points apiece, with seven points from freshman guard Hallie Johnson.
Avery built a double-digit advantage in the first period, breaking open a 4-4 tie with a 10-0 scoring spurt to close the quarter. Barrett scored a pair of buckets and netted a pair of free throws for six points in the frame. Hollifield and Johnson each connected on a three-pointer in the quarter, while the Lady Viking defense limited the Lady Patriots to only a pair of Shelby Reece field goals to carry a 14-4 lead into the second quarter.
Scoring picked up for Madison in the second quarter, as McKenzie Price netted a three-pointer and teammate Ella Capps also chipped in with three points. Sarah Ball added a basket which doubled the team’s output from the opening stanza. Avery maintained pace, however, as Barrett, Burleson, Johnson and Hannah Mace each scored baskets, coupled with a McClarrin free throw, to preserve and slightly extend the Viking advantage to 23-12 at the halftime break.
The Lady Vikings came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders to open the third period. Barrett scored three times for six points in the quarter, while McClarrin added a pair of buckets and a free throw for five points herself. Hollifield, Johnson and Mace each chipped in with baskets, with a three-pointer from Burleson. Madison meanwhile continued to struggle against the swarming Avery defense, managing just two baskets and a pair of free throws. Avery outscored the Lady Patriots by a 20-6 margin to more than double its halftime lead, taking a commanding 43-18 lead into the final stanza.
To Madison’s credit, the visitors finished the game with fight, as the inside duo of Capps and Cheyenne Ricker combined for five baskets and 10 points in the quarter. Avery was able to give quality minutes to several of its reserves in the final eight minutes. Hope Howell and Jadyn Whitley each scored a basket in the fourth quarter, combined with three-point baskets from Burleson and Hollfield to carry the home team to the WHC victory.
Capps was the only Lady Patriots player reaching double figures, as she scored 11 points. Jadelyn Frasure, who scored 10 points for Madison in the first matchup against Avery, was held scoreless in the rematch.
Rosman 67, Avery 45
ROSMAN — When Avery made its visit to Rosman to face the second-place Lady Tigers on Thursday, Feb. 2, it may have felt like Groundhog Day in more ways than just a date on the calendar. Rosman had upended the Lady Vikings by double digits in Newland in mid-December, and the Lady Tigers proved even more tough to tame on its home floor, as Rosman built a double-digit halftime lead, then stretched the game out of reach from the Big Red by outscoring Avery 30-18 in the second half to earn the 22-point win.
Rosman’s offense was clicking in the first eight minutes of play, draining a trio of three-pointers from outside the arc. Lady Tigers scoring threat Alyssa Cheek had the hot hand early, scoring 10 points in the opening stanza, while teammate Lexi Powell sank a pair of threes in the frame. Avery countered with Barrett, who scored three baskets in the first quarter, with a pair of three-pointers in the opening stanza from Burleson and three points from Hollifield. Rosman held a five-point lead at 20-15 after a high-scoring opening period.
Powell continued her pinpoint accuracy from beyond the arc in the second quarter, draining another pair of trifectas in the second quarter. Powell connected on six total 3-pointers for the game to lead both teams with a game-high 20 points. Teammate Madison Aiken scored five of her six total points for the contest during the second quarter as well to lift the Lady Tigers. Avery was bolstered by three baskets from McClarrin, while Hollifield added four points in the stanza as RHS doubled its lead to 37-27 at the halftime break.
Rosman’s outside-in offensive philosophy was evident over the course of the third quarter. Three Tigers netted 3-pointers in the third period, as Kyndall Harrison scored five points, teammate Reagan Chapman made a three-pointer and Powell sank her fourth triple of the game during the quarter. Avery’s offense struggled to keep pace in the quarter, however. McClarrin accounted for two baskets and five of Avery’s seven total points in the third quarter, while RHS used a 16-point stanza to lead 53-34 entering the fourth quarter.
Avery looked to mount a final-quarter comeback. Johnson came alive with a three-pointer and bucket for all five of her points for the game during the stanza. Burleson, Emree Hoilman and Hollifield all scored baskets in the final eight minutes, but the Rosman offense never faltered. Chapman and Powell again connected on three-pointers, with Cheek scoring three times to lead the Lady Tigers to the win.
McClarrin was Avery’s lone scorer to reach double figures with 11 points. Hollifield scored nine points, with eight from Burleson and six from Barrett and five from Johnson.
Besides Powell’s 20 points, two other Lady Tigers reached double figures, with 16 points from Cheek and 13 from Chapman. Aiken and Chapman added six points apiece.
Avery 55, Owen 48
SWANNANOA — The Lady Vikings had little time to lick its wounds following its loss at Rosman, hopping on the bus the following afternoon for a trip to Owen High School. The Warlassies celebrated Senior Night prior to tipoff, and the Big Red sent the home team fans home unhappy, bouncing back to win a key conference matchup.
The Lady Vikings forced a number of Owen turnovers in the opening period while getting its offense in gear. Barrett, Burleson, Mace and Bob Greer each netted baskets in the first quarter, while three pointers from Hollifield and Johnson lifting Avery to a 14-9 advantage entering the second quarter.
ACHS’s workmanlike effort on both ends of the floor helped to prevent Owen from building momentum, while the Big Red slowly worked to extend its slim lead. Barrett scored four points in the second quarter, while Burleson and Johnson each added another bucket. Mace was a force inside as she scored three times in the period to lead Avery with eight first-half points. Violet Conner scored eight first-half points for Owen, but the Lady Vikings led 28-20 at the halftime break.
Avery came out of the locker room with renewed vigor defensively while also scoring in transition, opening the third quarter with five consecutive points to stretch its advantage to double digits at 33-20 less than two minutes into the second half. Owen regrouped following a timeout, as guard Ellie Martin connected on a three-pointer and scored five points in the stanza. AHS used balanced scoring throughout the quarter to build its largest lead of the night by quarter’s end, however. Barrett, Emma Wise, Greer, McClarrin, Johnson and Mace all scored baskets in the period, while Burleson led Avery with a three-pointer and pair of free throws in the frame, lifting the visitors to a 45-29 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Though it appeared the Lady Vikings had the game under control, the Warlassies refused to roll over and quit. Owen outscored Avery 14-4 over a five-minute span to begin the final stanza, drawing as close as four points at 49-45 with 1:33 remaining in regulation. A steal and Owen score with 50 seconds remaining made it a one-possession game at 49-47, but Avery stemmed the tide on its next possession, as Burleson was fouled as she scored on a drive, converting the three-point play to increase the AHS lead back to five at 52-47 with 31 seconds left. Owen’s Maesyn Gardner converted on 1-of-2 free throws to cut Avery’s lead to four, but Avery’s Hollifield broke free on an outlet pass on the next Viking possession and was intentionally fouled, making 1-of-2 shots from the line with 2.4 seconds to play, preserving the win.
Burleson led the Avery scoring charge with 12 points, with 10 from Barrett and Mace, along with seven from Johnson and six from Hollifield. Martin led Owen with 16 points, with 15 from Conner and 13 from Gardner.
Avery closes its regular-season slate with Senior Night against Mitchell before preparing for the WHC Tournament.
