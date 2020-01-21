SWANNANOA — In a light week on the prep basketball schedule, the Avery Lady Vikings looked to continue its winning ways with a Friday, Jan. 17, road trip to Buncombe County to square off against the Owen Warlassies.
Avery entered the game with momentum off a come-from-behind win at home the previous Friday over the Madison Lady Patriots, and the Lady Vikings offense came alive in its tussle with Owen. The Big Red built a double-digit lead in the second half, but the Warlassies mounted a fierce second-half comeback behind the hot shooting of Emma Larios to tie the game. Avery maintained its poise, however, withstanding the OHS flurry as its defense proved superior in a 48-44 win.
The Lady Vikings seized a 12-8 advantage after one quarter. Tiffany Brocco netted a pair of baskets in the frame, while four additional players in Reagan Hughes, Cora Lee Hollifield, Addie Beck and Lila Cantrell, each scored baskets during the period. Owen, who fielded only six players in the game, picked up just one field goal off the Avery defense, a Larios basket, while she and teammate Miriam King combined for five made free throws.
In the second quarter, the Avery offense began to find their rhythm as the defense continued to dominate. Emma Wise scored a pair of baskets, with a basket from Alexis Stines, Beck and Emery Hoilman helped the Big Red to expand its lead to double figures just past the midway point of the stanza. Owen could only muster one basket from Alyssa Watson and a pair of King free throws for the entire second quarter on the stifling ACHS defense, helping the visitors from Newland to take a 24-12 halftime lead.
Through the majority of the third quarter, the Lady Vikings continued to have the upper hand, building a lead as large at 28-12 before the Warlassies rode the hot hand of Larios to climb back into the contest. The Owen sharpshooter drained a pair of three-pointers as part an 11-point third quarter, almost singlehandedly keeping the Warlassies in the game. Teammates Watson and Hannah Larios each connected on three-point shots in the frame.
Meanwhile, the Lady Vikings found the going much more difficult offensively. Addie Beck scored a pair of baskets inside and continued to clean the glass rebounding for the Lady Vikings, while Mari Maya added a basket in the period to account for all six of Avery’s points in the frame, as the game entered the final eight minutes deadlocked at 30-30.
Over the course of the fourth quarter, the Avery defense clamped down and worked hard to prevent the Warlassies from getting open looks from outside. When Owen did get decent shooting opportunities, the shots refused to fall as easily as in the previous period. The success defensively also helped to jump-start the Avery offense down the stretch of the game, offering opportunities in transition while also taking advantage of its taller front court to generate second-chance baskets.
Beck stepped up with a pair of baskets in the final frame, while junior leader Hughes scored six points in the fourth quarter, connecting on a pair of free throws down the stretch to help the Lady Vikings extend its lead back to seven points in the closing moments of the win. Stines connected on a pair of free throws and both Hollifield and Cantrell scored buckets in the period to stave off any hope for an Owen win.
Avery was led in scoring by Beck with 12 points, while Hughes chipped in with eight points. Stines and Brocco each scored five points, with four separate Lady Vikings scoring four points apiece. Owen’s Emma Larios led all scorers with 27 points, with nine points from King.
“I was happy with how we came out defensively and how we were able to score in the first half. There were a few points that we left out there because we didn’t finish and we gave them way too many opportunities from the foul line,” Avery head coach Allison Phillips said following the win. “In the second half we made too many turnovers and we didn’t get out on their best shooter. However, in the face of adversity I was so proud of how they handled themselves. I felt like Addie had a great night, as she took advantage of her size and took care of business on the boards. Reagan and Cora Lee hit two huge jump shots for us and Alexis finished the game for us from the free-throw line. Overall it felt good to get the win on the road and I look forward to continuing the momentum into next week.”
Avery returned to the road earlier this week with a rivalry matchup in Ledger against Mitchell, then returns home this Thursday, Jan. 23, for a non-conference matchup against Rosman and will travel to Mountain Heritage this Friday, Jan. 24.
