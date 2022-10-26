NEWLAND — The Avery Lady Vikings volleyball program celebrated Senior Night at Viking Gym on Tuesday, Oct. 18, with the recognition of the six senior players and their families, and capped off the evening with a resounding victory over Mitchell. The JVs won in two straight sets with scores of 25-7 and 25-6. The varsity Lady Vikings won in convincing manner, taking all three sets with scores of 25-10, 25-17 and 25-13.
Each senior player was honored separately before a large crowd with gifts and flowers as they were surrounded by their families. The six senior Lady Vikings are Callie Buchanan, Laken Crowe, Annabelle Hayes, Emee Hoilman, Cora Hollifield, and Emma Wise. Each senior heard the narrative of their accomplishments achieved at AHS, and a list of their goals for the future.
It was all business once the match began. With Ally Crowe serving, the Lady Vikings spurted to a 15-4 lead and cruised on to the win for the first set. The team from Mitchell picked up the pace in the second set, and the score was never more than a point different until the Lady Vikings took a narrow lead of 10-8. Although the set score remained close, the Vikings never lost the lead as the Big Red went on to a 25-17 victory. It was a similar pattern for the third set, with the Lady Vikings often behind by a point, until they established a lead at 8-7 and then surged ahead to the 25-13 win.
The Lady Vikings JV team ended up ranked No. 1 in the conference while the varsity team finished the regular season with a record of 11-9 overall, and a 7-5 record in the conference.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Lady Vikings traveled for a first-round playoff game at Piedmont Community Charter, a match that saw the Lady Vikings go down in defeat. Avery won the first set of the match 25-21, but lost the next three sets by scores of 12-25, 21-25 and 20-25. Coach Hayes remarked that the team “just couldn’t get going after the second game.” Avery concludes its season with an 11-10 overall mark.
