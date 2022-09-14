NEWLAND — Both the JV and Varsity Lady Vikings volleyball teams earned a hard-fought victory over conference rival Draughn. The JV won 25-17 and 25-17 in two difficult, come-from-behind games. The varsity took down the house with close and contentious games with scores of 25-15, 23-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-12. The JV team remains undefeated in the conference while the varsity only has one loss so far this season.
During the JV contest, the girls struggled early on, trailing by as many as six points in the first game. Avery coach Kim Hayes called two timeouts which may have been the difference – and the inspiration – for the team to take the lead and go on to win both games. The enthusiasm and commitment roared with their cheer “1-2-3-Vikes!!” and refocused the team.
The second game was a much closer contest with no more than two points separating the teams until the game was tied at 15-15. After that, the Lady Vikings scored six straight points and went on to victory. Hallie Johnson’s serving was on point and a difference maker in the match-winning set.
Varsity competition was another barn burner, with each team trading the lead, and the game victories throughout the evening. The Lady Vikings won the opener handily by 25-15, but the Lady Wildcats battled back to win the second set 23-25. Tense play contributed to another close game, with the home team emerging ahead, 25-23. However, the ladies from Draughn picked up the pace and won the fourth game, 18-25, forcing a final game to 15, in which the Lady Vikings took by a score of 15-12. The serving of Annabelle Hayes to start that crucial tie-breaking game put the Lady Vikings in the lead 7-0.
“The girls played with heart and soul,” said Coach Hayes after the win. “We fought for every single point.”
When asked about the timing or content of the timeouts called, Coach Hayes indicated that sometimes a specific play will be discussed, finding the weakness of the other team, or just to break the serving rhythm of the opponent. Team strategy is a huge part of every match.
The next matchup for the team is a home contest against Mountain Heritage on Tuesday, Sept. 23, at Viking Gym.
