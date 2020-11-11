NEWLAND — As high school fall sports were significantly curtailed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NCHSAA opens competitions this month with a trio of sports, including cross country, swimming and volleyball.
The Lady Vikings volleyball team has begun preparations for its regular season and will look to compete in an always-tough Western Highlands Conference. The team’s regular-season schedule has been trimmed from normal seasons, as the club will primarily play only conference contests.
Avery opens its regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 17, when it will travel to Bud Black Court at Nixon Gym to take on Cherryville in the team’s only scheduled non-conference match. Avery will then play a conference-only regular season, where it will play traditional home and away contests against fellow WHC rivals.
The Lady Vikings will open conference play at home in Viking Gym on Monday, Nov. 23, hosting Mountain Heritage in the team’s only home match prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. On Tuesday, Dec. 1, Avery will travel to take on Madison, and return home on Thursday, Dec. 3 to take on Polk County. The Lady Vikings will host Owen on Tuesday, Dec. 8, then make the short jaunt to Ledger on Thursday, Dec. 10, to take on Mitchell. Avery’s second circuit in conference play begins with a trip to Mountain Heritage on Dec. 15, followed by hosting Madison at Tommy Burleson Court on Dec. 17. The Big Red will journey to Columbus to take on the Lady Wolverines of Polk County in its final match before the Christmas holiday. AHS will celebrate the beginning of 2021 and close its regular season with matches at Owen on Tuesday, Jan. 5, followed by its Senior Night match in its home finale against Mitchell on Thursday, Jan. 7.
All teams, coaches, support staff, officials and spectators will be expected to adhere to NCHSAA-mandated protocols throughout the season, including practices and contests, which were most recently updated earlier this month.
According to protocols, during games and competitions athletes and teams competing in a contest immediately before or after the current contest may remain in the facility, provided they wear cloth face coverings and maintain six feet of social distance. This would apply to situations such as the varsity team waiting for the junior varsity game to end before the varsity game starts.
A number of additional game operations-related changes have also been mandated, including elimination of traditional pre-game handshakes, cloth face coverings to be worn by any coach and team members not actively participating in a match, socially distanced scorer’s tables and pre-match conferences/coin toss, and disinfecting of game balls during set changes and/or time outs to assist with reducing potential virus spread.
As per North Carolina governmental guidelines, spectator capacity for indoor courts or rooms is limited to 25 people per facilities, and that number does not count players, coaches, workers, entertainers and support staff. Spectators are also required to remain seated during matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.