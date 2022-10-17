The Lady Vikings Volleyball team got back in the win column with a strong victory over the Madison Patriots on October 11 at AHS. Both the JV and varsity teams won, as the JVs earned a relatively quick 2-0 score, while the varsity won 3-1. However, the match at Owen later in the week produced mixed results, as the Varsity girls fell in three games, while the JV won again in two, to remain atop the JV conference standings.
At home against Madison, set one in the JV match was over quickly with a 25-8 score. The Patriots picked up their game and rallied to come within one point in the second game before the Lady Vikings pulled it out with a score of 25-22.
In similar fashion, the varsity team won their first set by a score of 25-11, but the Patriots got in their zone, beginning the set with a 3-0 lead. However, once the Vikings took the lead at 6-4, they were never behind, although the Patriots pulled to within a point at 21-20. Ultimately, the Vikings finished the set with a 25-21 win.
It was during the third set that the Patriots got serious about protecting its lead. It wasn’t until a tie score of 13-13 that the Lady Vikings challenged. The score was tied at 17-17, and again at 18-18, but then the Patriots took the lead and the win by a score of 25-23.
The Lady Vikings were not to be denied as the squad opened the set with a 5-1 lead. Superb serving by Emree Hoilman and Ellie Hayes opened up the lead to as much as 14-4 before the Patriots began to challenge. However, the match ended with Avery winning the fourth and final set by a score of 25-15.
“This was a much-needed win of us,” Coach Kim Hayes explained. “It was a redemption win, since we lost to them at their place.”
Coach Hayes indicated that the teams were working hard on correcting their mistakes, like unforced errors.
Avery’s contest against Owen on Oct. 13, saw the JV winning again in two sets, while the varsity lost in three against a pumped-up Warlassies team who celebrated their Senior Night.
“Our girls never found their rhythm,” Hayes said of the Owen matchup.
Avery’s next home match will be Senior Night for the Lady Vikings, taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.