NEWLAND — An exciting and hard-fought match saw the Lady Vikings Volleyball team emerge victorious over conference foe Rosman on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Avery High School. The JV team won 2-0, although their first set was close, 28-26, and they played with more confidence in a 25-17 win for the second set. But the battle for a varsity win went the full five sets, with Avery winning by scores of 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 18-25, and 15-8. Each point was contentious and included long rallies.
The first four sets were punctuated with the lead being tied repeatedly, and the winning points being scored only after the set had been played to a tie score at around 18-18. Diving saves were common in this struggle as each team tried to score and eventually build a lead. Patience with play development was the order of the day as both teams dealt with points where the ball “rested” in the rafters for a few seconds before play could continue. Additionally, each coach took advantage of the strategic use of a timeout to encourage and advise their team. Both coaches used their allotted two timeouts per set in each of the sets.
“Both JV and Varsity played with an enormous amount of heart and soul,” Avery head coach Kim Hayes said. “I was so proud of both teams.”
Between games as the team gathered for encouragement and strategy, Coach Hayes said she used a quote from Babe Ruth, stating “You just can’t beat the person that never gives up.”
Players recognized for their excellence of play included Cora Lee Hollifield and Ellie Hayes for their spectacular defensive performances. In the JV match, Coach Hayes singled out Kylie Holtsclaw for her defensive play. Hayes admitted that it is so hard to single out individual players because volleyball is the ultimate team sport: a hitter can’t get the kill unless there was a good pass and the setter delivers a good set.
“The game of volleyball depends on everyone – even the ones not on the court,” Hayes explained. She feels a quote from Phil Jackson sums up her squad. “The strength of the team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team.”
On Thursday, Sept. 29, the team traveled to Draughn where they had mixed results. The JV team won in two sets and remain undefeated for the season. The varsity squad lost 1-3 to split the season series with the Lady Wildcats, but the Big Red remains in second place in the Western Highlands Conference standings.
Avery’s next home match will be against Madison on October 11.
