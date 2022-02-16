Avery Lady Vikings basketball has experienced its share of ups and downs. Hampered by injuries and disrupted by COVID-19 protocols, the Big Red looked to put everything together in time to make a late-season run at a postseason berth as it played the final week of the regular season, a matchup at Mitchell on Tuesday, Feb. 8, and hosting Madison for Senior Night the following evening.
Avery was unable to get shots to fall against a tough Lady Mountaineers team, but the squad bounced back on its home floor the next night to decisively defeat the Lady Patriots.
Mitchell 63, Avery 43
LEDGER — Both teams came out with offensive firepower to open the latest renewal of a border rivalry. Mitchell senior standout Chandra Jenkins was tough inside, scoring seven points in the first quarter, with five points from senior teammate Annalee Silver and four points from Reagan Sparks.
Avery responded, however, with five points from guard Cora Lee Hollifield and two baskets from Zoie McClarrin. Addie Beck added a basket in the frame as the game stayed tight, with Mitchell holding a slim 19-15 lead after one quarter.
Mitchell’s offense continued to click, converting turnovers into baskets to outscore Avery 16-9 in the second quarter to extend its lead. Jenkins and Sparks sparked the MHS offense with five points each in the period, while Avery was paced by three field goals and eight total points from Beck. The Lady Vikings could only manage three additional free throws in the period, however, as the Lady Mountaineers led 35-24 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Khloe Burleson gave the Big Red a lift offensively with five points, including a three-pointer, while teammates Beck, fellow senior Mari Maya and Anaya Jackson pitched in with a basket each. Mitchell countered with four more baskets from Jenkins, while Chloe Carter drained a three-pointer and Savannah Banks scored a pair of field goals, further extending the MHS lead to 15 points at 50-35 after three quarters.
In the final eight minutes, McClarrin accounted for seven of Avery’s eight points for the quarter, with Burleson adding a free throw. Mitchell’s Jenkins led the way for the home team, however, with six additional points in the fourth quarter, paired with three-point baskets by both Mary Beth Woody and Carter to help the Lady Mountaineers earn the 20-point win.
A pair of Lady Vikings players scored in double figures, with 13 points from McClarrin and 10 points from Beck. Burleson chipped in with seven points, with five points from Hollifield and four points apiece from Maya and Jackson.
Jenkins led Mitchell and all scorers with 26 points and was the lone double-figures scorer for the Lady Mountaineers. Carter and Sparks scored nine points each, with eight from Banks and five points from Silver.
Avery 62, Madison 37
NEWLAND — Avery returned the floor for Senior Night on Wednesday, Feb. 9, as the Madison Lady Patriots came to town. Like its previous night’s game with Mitchell, the Avery offense got off to a fast start. The difference this time, however, was that the Avery defense was every bit as efficient as its offense, holding the Lady Patriots to only one basket, a Leah Sawyer 3-pointer, for the entire quarter.
Avery built an 11-3 lead after one quarter behind a strong scoring quarter from McClarrin, who scored eight of the Lady Vikings’ 11 points in the frame. Beck added a basket with a free throw from Hollifield to build the eight-point advantage.
The Lady Patriots picked up its pace offensively in the second quarter with a 17-point stanza. Sarah Ball poured seven points in the Madison ledger, with additional three pointers from Sawyer and Lori Buckner. Madison was unable to slow the pace of the Lady Vikings, however, as Hollifield heated up to the tune of 3 three-point baskets in the period. McClarrin added six points in the quarter, while Beck scored a pair of baskets on the block, leading the Big Red to a 35-20 halftime lead.
Returning to the floor for the third quarter, both teams played a slower pace, but Avery still outscored Madison by a 10-6 margin to further build its lead to 45-26 entering the final quarter. Jackson provided the scoring punch in the period with four points, with baskets from Maya, McClarrin and Beck.
Over the course of the final eight minutes, Avery put the game completely of reach with four points from McClarrin and three from Beck. Several Lady Viking reserves saw extensive action in the quarter, as Bob Greer poured in five points for the quarter, with two points from Melanie Arnett and a point from Kiyana Arnett.
McClarrin led all scorers with 20 points, with 12 points from Hollifield and 11 points from senior Addie Beck. Jackson and Greer scored five points each, with four from senior Mari Maya.
Following the win, Avery honored its senior student-athletes for Senior Night. Addie Beck, Mari Maya and Madison Greene were recognized for their four-year contributions to the Lady Vikings basketball program.
“I absolutely love these three young ladies! They are a staple of what our program stands for,” Avery Lady Vikings head coach said of her collection of seniors.
Phillips added glowing comments on each of her senior contributors, beginning with player/manager Madison Greene.
“Madison Greene has been a player and manager for me for four years. She loves the game and because of some injuries and health issues she hasn’t been able to play, but that hasn’t stopped her from being a huge impact for our program. She is a wonderful, supportive teammate and has done everything for me, from keeping stats to playing in summer pickup to helping babysit my kids during practice. She is truly a wonderfully kind human being who has made our program better every day.”
Phillips said of senior Mari Mara, “Mari is a spark for us in every sense! She is an intense defender, a great teammate in the locker room, and she always brings great energy every single day to practice. Mari is one of the kindest people you will ever meet, but she flips a switch, and when she steps between the lines she is fierce! She loves defense and has selflessly played any roles we’ve asked of her for three years now.”
Phillips also spoke highly of her senior center Beck.
“Addie is flat-out an impact player that our program will miss so much. Not only has Addie grown and developed as a player, but she has really come out of her shell as a person over these four years,” Phillips explained. “Addie is an old soul and she often leads in such a quiet manner. If I had to pick a player for my daughter to look up to, it would be Addie. She is the team mom. She always does everything right, from being early to practice to being a great teammate to helping the younger players in our program learn the offenses. Whether Addie decides to play at the next level or not, she will be successful in college and in life! I cannot wait to see what these three accomplish over their next four years! I will miss each of them dearly and cannot thank them enough for what they’ve brought to our program. Every bit of our future success will be because of players like them.”
Avery enters this week’s Western Highlands Conference Tournament as a No. 6-seed, taking on third-seeded Rosman in the opening round.
I really want these three to finish strong. Their time at Avery has been very up and down with the growing pains of a young squad to dealing with Covid issues each week,” Phillips said. “I believe they aren’t done, and I think we will be a tough out for anyone we face moving forward.”
Results of tournament action was not available as of press time. A report on Avery’s tournament appearance can be found in next week’s edition of The AJT.
