VALDESE — On a beautiful day in Burke County (when the wind wasn’t blowing), the seven schools of the 1A/2A Western Highlands Conference came together to determine the individual conference champions and the team champions.
The field events began competing at 3 p.m. and the running events began at 4 p.m. It was almost 9 p.m. when the final race was completed and the team results and MVPs were announced.
On the boys’ side, Avery competitors fared well enough to earn a strong third place finish. Owen took first with 199 points and Mountain Heritage was second with 143 points. Avery earned 125.5 points for third, well ahead of fourth-place Draughn, who garnered 84.5 points.
Avery’s Will Stanford came in second in the 100-meter dash in 11.43 seconds. Elijah Holtsclaw also earned points with an eighth-place finish (11.95). Ari Sutriasa finished 17th (13.13). In the 200-meter dash, Jericho Nunley earned a point with an eighth-place finish (26.11). Aaron Williams (26.71) and Ari Sutriasa (27.61) placed 10th and 12th, respectively. Avery had two runners earn points in the 400-meter dash, with senior Bray Guest (53.23) finishing fourth and Ryan Ingham (56.14) coming in seventh. Aaron Williams (1:00.9) was 11th.
In the middle distance and distance runs, Avery had one runner garner points in each race. In the 800-meter run, Kaden Knight (2:19.68) was fifth overall and teammate Carter White (3:05.40) came in 16th. Noah Holtsclaw finished fourth in both the 1600-meter run and the 3200-meter run, with times of 5:12.17 and 12:00.88, respectively. Nicholas Hurtado ran in both races also, earning 10th (5:36.07) in the 1600 meters and eighth (12:46.47) in the 3200 meters. Aaron Calvert earned 12th (5:44.03) in the 1600 meters.
Silas Garceau won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.87 seconds. He suffered a reinjury to his leg, but still ran in the 300-meter hurdles, but not in his usual dominant way, finishing fourth (46.36).
Avery’s boys relay teams were very consistent, finishing second in each of the four relays. In the 4x100-meter relay, Avery had a time of 45.87 seconds, just behind 2A Owen’s time of 44.00 seconds. The 4x200-meter relay team once again came in just behind Owen. Avery’s time was 1:34.69. Owen edged Avery out in the 4x400-meter relay, again by less than three seconds. Avery finished in 3:37.04. The 4x800-meter relay was not close, but Avery pulled out a second-place finish in 9:13.39, 24 seconds behind Owen. Mitchell’s third-place finish was almost 30 seconds behind Avery. Avery’s runners in the relays at the conference meet were Elijah Holtsclaw, Silas Garceau, Bray Guest, Will Stanford, Ryan Ingham, Kaden Knight, Davis Crenshaw and Noah Holtsclaw.
In the field events, Avery earned some solid points even though the squad didn’t win any of the events. In the throwing events, Grayson Hoilman took third in the Shot Put (40’-4”), while John Asher Hartzog took eighth (35’-1”) and Dawson Nunley was 12th (34’-4’). In the Discus, Dawson Nunley placed eighth with a 99’-7” throw. He was followed by Hoilman’s 10th place finish (98’-9”) and Jericho Nunley’s 12th place (97’-5”).
Landon Ingham was Avery’s top finisher in three events. He placed fourth in the High Jump, clearing 5’-10”, fifth in the Long Jump (19’-0”) and second in the Triple Jump (40’-1”). Other jumpers included John Gragg in the High Jump, finishing 10th (5’-2”). Aaron Calvert finished seventh in the Triple Jump (33’-8”) and 14th in the Long Jump (16’-2.5”). Elijah Holtsclaw placed seventh in the Long Jump (18’-5.75”).
Avery’s best field event for the boys was the Pole Vault. John Gragg finished second, clearing 12’-0”. Kaden Knight finished third (10’-0”) and King Orvash was fourth (8’-6”).
The Girls Track and Field team also had a good day at Draughn High School at the WHC Track and Field Championship. They had a very strong showing in the sprints, winning the 100-meter dash and the 400-meter dash, and a second-place finish in the 200-meter dash. Abby Burleson took first in the 100-meters with a time of 12.99 seconds. She was joined in earning points by Lillie Ward who was fourth (13.20) and Kaydence Menifee at fifth (13.30). Ward’s second-place finish in the 200-meters was 27.06 seconds, just behind the 27.03 winning time. Renn Herdklotz finished fourth (28.39) and Brooke Sullivan was 11th (30.17).
Avery was missing a couple middle distance and distance runners because they were playing in a soccer game, but Kylie White and Madden Lorraine brought home some points. Lorraine finished eighth (7:08.80) in the 1600-meter run and sixth (15:52.76) in the 3200-meter run. Kylie White earned a seventh (3:02.35) in the 800-meter run.
Avery’s girls swept the hurdles, with Maddy Barrett winning the 100-meter hurdles (16.36) and coming in second in the 300-meter hurdles (52.13), just behind teammate Lillie Ward, who won the event in 50.26 seconds.
Isabella Macias was the only Avery representative in the throwing events. Macias finished ninth in the Shot Put with a toss of 18’-10”. She finished tenth in the Discus with a toss of 64’-9”. The Long Jump had three Avery girls competing. Kylie White was ninth (12’-9”), Brooke Sullivan finished in 11th (10’-5”), and Sadie Barinowski was 12th (9’-2.5”).
Avery was able to pick up some points in the other field events. In the High Jump, Carter Peterson took fourth with a leap of 4’-6”, followed by Barinowski who took sixth with a jump of 4’-4”, which was also the height Tatum Hicks cleared for seventh place.
Maddy Barrett took first in the Triple Jump, with a 32’-10 leap. Abby Burleson cleared 10’-6” for a first-place finish in the Pole Vault. Addison Holtsclaw earned fifth place, clearing 6’-0”.
Avery’s girls placed in all four relay races. The first event of high school track meets is the 4x800-meter relay. Avery’s team took fourth place (12:39.55). Avery then won the next two relay races. They took the 4x100 in a time of 52:28 seconds, in a very close race with Rosman. They won the 4x200 with a bigger margin. Their time was 1:49.22. Rosman came in second with a time of 1:57.71.
The team scores were announced just before the final event of the day, the 4x400 relay. Avery girls were in the lead. If they won the relay, they’d definitely win the meet. If they didn’t win, it would depend on where they finished and who beat them, because Rosman was close enough in points to take the overall lead. There was also another “race” within the race coming up, that the coaches knew about. If Avery won the race, one of their own would win the MVP award for the track meet. If Owen won, then one of their runners would be the MVP. Avery and Owen were the top two seeds for the race. Adding to the mix, the 4x400-meter relays were being run in the dark.
The Avery girls rose to the occasion and won the final event by nine seconds. The 4x400 relay team finished in a time of 4:27.69. Owen came in second (4:36.76). Because of this final event victory, the Avery girls captured the 2023 WHC Track and Field Championship, with Abby Burleson earning the Track MVP award for winning the 100-meter dash, the Pole Vault and being a member of two winning relay teams.
Congratulations to each and every member of the girls’ Track team for winning the conference title, and to Abby Burleson for earning the MVP award. Also, the boys’ team’s third place finish is very impressive. This week the teams compete at the 1A West Regional Meet, which is Friday, May 12, at Draughn High School. It will start mid-morning. A number of Avery athletes have qualified for the regional meet. The top four winners from each event in each of the four regions will then qualify for the state meet, which is the following week.
