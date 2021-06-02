NEWLAND — Although victories were hard to come by in its recent matchups with the Polk Lady Wolverines, Avery continues to make positive strides and grow as a club.
On May 18, Avery hosted Polk in a WHC match, with the Lady Wolverines picking up a 9-0 win.
In singles matches, Polk’s Julia Griffin defeated Avery’s Emma Kitchin 10-2, with Sara Muse winning 10-0 over Emma Bentley and Kristin Hall defeating Mara Ward by a 10-0 match score. Polk’s Ella Waldman defeated Mikayla Reed 10-0, with Cameron Ward defeating Abi Crowe 10-2 and Katie Gomez defeating Emily Atkins 10-0.
In doubles action, Polk’s duo of Griffin-Waldman defeated Avery’s pairing of Kitchin-Bentley 8-0. Polk’s Muse-Hall upended Avery’s Ward-Reed 8-0, while Polk’s Ward-Gomez was victorious by an 8-2 score against Avery’s Crowe-Atkins.
On Wednesday, May 26, Avery welcomed Polk for the return match in Newland, with similar results to the initial meeting, as an experienced Lady Wolverines club took the match victory.
In singles action, Griffin defeated Kitchin 10-2, with Muse defeating Avery’s Lilly Markland by a 10-1 score. Hall defeated Bentley 10-0, while Waldman earned a 10-0 win over Mara Ward and Cameron Ward defeated Mikayla Reep 10-4 and Belen Akers won 10-0 over Crowe.
In doubles action, the team of Griffin-Waldman defeated Avery’s duo of Kitchin-Markland 8-2. Polk’s Hall-Muse defeated Avery’s Ward-Bentley 8-0, while PCHS’s Ward-Akers earned a hard-fought 8-6 win over Avery’s duo of Reep-Crowe
Avery returns to action in Newland for its next home match at 4 p.m. on June 3.
